‘Counting On’ Stars Joy-Anna Duggar, Jinger Duggar, And Kendra Caldwell Talk Pregnancy And Motherhood

The Duggar baby boom is in full swing, and even though new mom Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and expectant moms Kendra Caldwell Duggar and Jinger Duggar Vuolo have some differences, one thing they have in common is the importance of their faith. Fans know that the Counting On stars’ religious beliefs is the driving force in their lives, but the women recently revealed details about what that means for their children, their marriages, and their future.

According to Us Weekly, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth welcomed baby Gideon last month, and she says that their faith was a huge influence when it came to naming their son.

“Austin and I wanted a strong name for our son, and when he was born, we decided on Gideon because it is a Biblical name.” She continues, “He was a man of power and one that was willing to serve the Lord even when the odds were against him.”

When it comes to the thing that she is looking forward to the most as Gideon grows up, it also has to do with her faith. The 20-year-old says she and her husband are waiting for the day that their son understands the gospel.

Joy-Anna then shared how emotional it was to hold her son in her arms for the first time, saying that she cried, and it was incredible. She says that her mom always told her about the love God gives you for your children, but she finds the love she has for Gideon truly amazing.

This past weekend on Instagram, the Forsyths shared a one-month update on Gideon, and the little guy looked healthy and happy in the pic.

As for Jinger, she shared how important her faith is in her relationship with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. She says the most important thing for a couple is to run after Christ because it is going to make the marriage strong.

She adds that every couple faces challenges, but for her marriage – as well as the marriages of her siblings – it’s encouraging to see that each couple turns to Christ when handling them.

Kendra says that her faith is a huge influence when it comes to how large her family will be. The 19-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Joseph Duggar, says that they would love to have more children if the Lord blesses them. She adds that they will be happy to take as many as the Lord is willing to give.

