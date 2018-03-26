‘Aquaman’ Trailer Not Coming Anytime Soon, Reveals James Wan

It looks like it will still take a little while before fans will finally see Jason Momoa as 'Aquaman' in his own movie.

Superhero movie enthusiasts have been waiting for a new trailer of Aquaman ever since its filming wrapped up last year. In fact, fans were expecting to see the much-awaited teaser at the recent WonderCon 2018, but nothing was seen. So, in a series of tweets on Saturday, March 24, the DC movie’s director James Wan revealed that there will be no trailer for the Jason Momoa movie dropping anytime soon.

“Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books,” the 41-year-old filmmaker confirmed. Evidently, there was no Aquaman trailer dropped over the weekend.

However, Wan didn’t blame anyone or anything about the Aquaman trailer’s delay. In fact, he takes the full responsibility why fans haven’t seen any teaser for the film. The Conjuring director said that there are no other reasons holding the clip back from being seen, but just simply him.

“I am simply not ready yet to share,” he said. Wan even used “oceanic puns” to describe the Aquaman trailer’s delay. He explained that the movie is full of “gills” because of its epic visual effects and even pictured its process like a real sea-slug because it is “slow and laborious.”

As a matter of fact, he even admitted that even the simple shots for the trailer take a lot of time to do. Another reason that Wan is not yet releasing Aquaman trailer is that he is avoiding to put out anything that will be interpreted at a below average level.

In his third tweet, Wan perfectly knows that fans might think that they are not doing anything to give them a glimpse of Jason Momoa’s much-awaited movie. But, he assured everyone that they are continuously working hard to give them what they want.

Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books — despite what some claim. It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back — IT’S ME. (1/3) — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

I am simply not ready yet to share. This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar. (2/3) — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we’re working nonstop under the waves ???? ???? (3/3)

(Ps: And yes, I plan to use oceanic puns/references every chance I get ????) — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

Surely, Aquaman will be very interesting as teased by Wan in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year. Although Arthur Curry is often the “joke of the comic world” and a character that everybody is making fun of, the Insidious‘ filmmaker believed he is really cool.

So, it looks like fans still have to wait a little longer to see Aquaman‘s official trailer. The viewers will finally witness Jason Momoa in action as the telepathic ruler of Atlantis when the film hits the theaters on Dec. 21.