Kate Middleton Supports Meghan Markle Amid Nude Photo Scandal, Reports ‘ET’

Meghan Markle seeks advice from Kate Middleton, but won't likely get the Duchess of Cambridge as her maid of honor to her wedding with Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton stole the royal spotlight when she got married to Prince William, but now she has to share it with Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle. Some fans of the Duchess of Cambridge see the American actress as a threat, but she seems not bothered by the popularity of her future sister-in-law.

According to ET, Kate has been doing everything she can to help Meghan adjust to her life as a new member of the British royal family. Despite being busy taking care of her two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, Middleton finds time to support Markle and guide her in Palace protocol.

Ever since Meghan Markle got engaged to Prince Harry, she has been spending more time in England and less time with her friends in the United States. She has reportedly been trying to befriend Kate Middleton and even asks her for advice as she becomes part of the royal family.

Meghan really needs the support of Kate especially with the constant public scrutiny and royal scandals coming out, including the leakage of her alleged nude photos. Inquisitr previously reported that the naked pictures were fake as confirmed by a rep for Kensington Palace. However, there were some tabloids who insist that her alleged topless photos were real.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

While Middleton and Markle appear to get along really well, the Suits star won’t reportedly get Prince William’s wife as her maid of honor to her wedding with Prince Harry. She will instead choose one of her friends who had supported her through the years. The 36-year-old actress didn’t reveal the name, but it definitely won’t be her childhood friend Ninaki Priddy.

She was Meghan’s maid of honor at her wedding with Trevor Engelson. According to The Sun, the two broke up when she moved to Toronto to film Suits where she started dating celebrity chef Cory Vitiello. Ninaki claimed that the film producer made an effort to fly back and forth from Los Angeles to be with her and kept in touch with her online. She was allegedly upset by the way Markle ditched her ex-husband.

Priddy also described Meghan as cold because there’s no negotiation when she decides to get rid of someone in her life. The designer, who has been friends with Prince Harry’s future wife since they were 2, revealed that Markle had always wanted to become famous and loved the Princess Diaries film. It seems that her dream of becoming a princess is happening right now, but she may need the help of Kate Middleton to help her deal with the pressure and controversies.