Suspect Says On-Duty Cop Sexually Assaulted Him And Took Pictures Of His Privates

A police officer allegedly did bizarre things to a suspect in his custody, including taking pictures of his privates and saying he would chat him up on Facebook upon his release.

The New York Post is reporting that prosecutors obtained incriminating photos as well as DNA evidence linking Chicago cop Carlyle Calhoun, 46, to the weird crime.

According to the story, the 10-year veteran was ordered to watch the male victim after the latter expressed suicidal tendencies. Calhoun and another cop were assigned to guard the man at St. Bernard’s Hospital after he had been slapped with a misdemeanor charge.

Prosecutors say when Carlyle’s partner left the room to go and eat, the 46-year-old officer reportedly began massaging the arrested man’s bare foot. Assistant State Attorney Ahmed Kosoko disclosed that Calhoun also grabbed the suspect’s genitals and took pictures with his cellphone. The victim was powerless to stop him, as his left foot and hand were manacled to the bed.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that Carlyle Calhoun allegedly took the man to a bathroom when his partner returned and sexually assaulted him again. The man said the police officer again fondled his genitals and took another photo. After the purported assault, it is alleged that Calhoun told the man that he would contact him on Facebook within the week.

The male suspect informed hospital staff about his ordeal minutes after Carlyle Calhoun left the hospital. Staffers immediately took swabs from the victim, and the samples matched the officer’s DNA. Photos from his phone that were later accessed by investigators also backed up the allegations of the male victim.

Since the accusations surfaced, Calhoun has been stripped of his policing powers and placed on paid desk duty. A police spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, told the Miami Herald that the department was moving forward with suspending the veteran officer without pay following the charges of official misconduct and aggravated criminal sexual assault meted against him.

If convicted, Calhoun could face 15 years in prison. His next court date is April 10.

Carlyle Calhoun is not the first on-duty police officer to reportedly assault an individual. In 2015, a St. Louis police officer coerced a pregnant woman to perform a sex act.

According to the story, detailed by the Kanas City Star, the mother of four called police around 10 p.m. to report that her vehicle had been stolen. Police Officer John Stewart, 51, was dispatched to the residence. When the officer concluded his official duties, he asked the 25-year-old woman to invite him in, after complimenting her physical appearance. She declined.

After asking again to touch her breasts, the 51-year-old police officer then exposed himself and told the pregnant woman to perform oral sex on him. The woman said she did it because she feared for her safety and her four children asleep in the house.