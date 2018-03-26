Rick and Morgan are also set for a major fight before realizing what has happened to Negan.

Things are certainly getting intense in The Walking Dead Season 8 as most of the Hilltop survivors suffer a devastating attack from the Saviors. But what exactly happened to young Henry after Negan’s men tried to slaughter the entire community? There is a huge possibility Carol will set out to find the boy in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 14. However, there could be major consequences as she heads off to the forest in “Still Gotta Mean Something.”

The following contains The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 13 spoilers so proceed with caution.

In “Do Not Send Us Astray,” Simon launched an attack on Hilltop. Although Maggie and her people managed to defeat the Saviors, some survivors were wounded by the infected weapons. Unfortunately, this made people turn much swifter and even led to the death of another Hilltop doctor. However, the scariest and most unsurprising scene in The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 13 was when Gregory abandoned Henry in the pen just when an injured hostage became a walker. Although Elite Daily reports that “Still Gotta Mean Something” will focus on Jadis and Negan, the next episode could also reveal what happened to Henry.

The teaser for The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 14 features more of Rick Grimes in action but no glimpses at the missing boy. However, there is a brief shot of Carol away from Hilltop, presumably scouring the nearby woods in search of Henry. Although it is possible that the two will be reunited, some believe that the kid will not survive beyond “Still Gotta Mean Something.”

The promo for The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 14 also offered a quick look at what happened to Negan. It is revealed that Jadis has kept the villain in a shipping container and is ready to drag him away for possible torture. Could this mean the end for Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character?

Gene Page / AMC

There is no doubt that Jadis will hurt Negan for what Simon did to the Scavengers. However, some believe the villain will manage to weasel his way out of the situation and perhaps end up killing Jadis instead. Find out what happens to the survivors when The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 14 airs on AMC on April 1.