Jinger Duggar Vuolo Wears Pants And High Heels In Baby Bump Photo: How She’s Channeling Kate Middleton

Jinger Duggar Vuolo's latest maternity outfit is similar to one that Kate Middleton recently wore.

Jinger Duggar is more than halfway through her pregnancy, and she’s still wearing pants and high heels. Jeremy Vuolo recently shared a photo of his wife’s latest maternity look on Instagram, and her outfit might seem somewhat familiar to royal watchers. The Counting On star’s flowy blouse and tight trousers are similar to an ensemble that Kate Middleton wore last week.

On Sunday, Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram to share a snapshot that proves that Jinger Duggar and the Duchess of Cambridge have more in common than their wavy brunette locks and love of dark eyeliner. In the photo, his wife’s baby bump is on display. The Duggar daughter has it all decked out in a dark blue and white floral print top with an empire waist. She’s also rocking a pair of black skinny jeans and her favorite pair of tan wedge heels. She and Jeremy are standing in front of the Laredo, Texas, church where he preaches, so it’s possible that Jinger’s outfit is what she wore for their Palm Sunday worship service.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, Duggar fans continue to heap praise on Jinger each time she breaks her parents’ restrictive fashion rules by wearing pants instead of a dress or skirt. However, one of Jeremy Vuolo’s Instagram followers noticed something else interesting about his wife’s most recent maternity outfit. The fan pointed out that Kate Middleton rocked an almost identical outfit last Thursday.

For her morning visit to London’s Olympic Park, Kate Middleton rocked a similar floral print top paired with black skinny jeans. However, she wore black pumps instead of strappy wedges, and she kept her baby bump more covered up by adding a cream-colored coat to her ensemble. Jinger owns plenty of stylish coats of her own, but it’s currently much too hot in Laredo to show them off.

The Counting On star didn’t just channel the Duchess of Cambridge with her outfit choice. As you can see, she also wore her hair in a similar manner by parting it on the same side and creating loose waves.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo haven’t responded to fans’ queries about where she got her maternity top, but People has discovered where Kate Middleton purchased her similar blouse. It’s a $165 Rosie Top from Hobbs, and it’s actually not described as maternity wear on the brand’s website. Unfortunately for fans of the top that’s worthy of royalty, every size is currently sold out.

If Jinger Duggar is taking style cues from Kate Middleton, she’ll have to start looking back at some of her older looks for inspiration. The royal is now on maternity leave, so it will be a few weeks before she makes another public appearance. The Duchess of Cambridge will welcome her third child next month, while the Duggar daughter is due to give birth to her first in July.