Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Went To The March For Our Lives Protest With Daughter North

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were among the celebrities who joined the March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C., last Saturday. The couple made a rare public appearance and even brought their 4-year-old daughter North with them!

North West has been seen several times accompanying her famous parents to glamorous events such as fashion shows. This time around, the toddler had an early “civics lesson.” As reported by E! News, Kim Kardashian documented their family’s unforgettable experience on social media.

On Twitter, Kim Kardashian posted a touching photo of Kanye and North at the event and wrote that she hopes her daughter will remember this moment forever. The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and proud mother also took videos and photos of the rally and posted them on her social media platforms. A black-and-white photo of Kanye and North shows their daughter riding on her dad’s shoulders piggyback style.

“What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak. Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever,” Kim wrote in the caption.

“I know that the younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed. Hearing these stories yesterday and meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking and I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up and vote to protect our children.”

The March for Our Lives protest on Saturday was organized by the survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. Aside from Kim and Kanye, there were other celebrities who joined the movement, including George Clooney, Dwayne Johnson, and Charlize Theron. Singers Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, and Demi Lovato were also present at the rally and delivered powerful performances. According to E!, Kim Kardashian graciously took photos with people in the rally, including kids and teenagers who share her beliefs about gun control in the country.

Since her horrific Paris robbery incident back in 2016, Kim Kardashian has actively campaigned against gun violence. In June 2017, the reality star and paparazzi favorite published a moving post on National Gun Violence Awareness day on her website, Bustle reported. In her essay, Kim explained that while she is not against gun ownership, she is pushing for “stricter gun control laws.”

I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️ . I hope North remembers this forever pic.twitter.com/wJRRAvW9tC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

“We all have a voice and a right to feel safe, to be protected from people who are a threat, particularly when handed a deadly weapon,” the mom of three wrote.

“I want to help build a safer future for my children and I believe together we can find ways to do that, while still protecting the rights of the American people.”

In a previous episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim also addressed the issue when she found out that her sister Kendall wanted to own a gun for self-defense. Driving a valid point, Kim argued that she wouldn’t be able to relax knowing that there’s a gun in the house while her children are there.

“I’m not comfortable with it. I wouldn’t want my kids around it. I wouldn’t want sleepovers going on here, with the kids here and I know there’s a gun.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share three children together: North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 2 months.