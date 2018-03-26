‘Stranger Things’ Producer Teases Major Plot Details For Season 3

Romance will bloom for two couples when the Netflix series picks up, and the Dustin-Steve bromance will continue.

Stranger Things fans are finally getting some details on the show’s upcoming third season — and it comes before the cast members have received their first scripts. At the recent Stranger Things PaleyFest panel in Hollywood, producer Shawn Levy confirmed that there will be a one-year time jump when the Netflix sci-fi hit picks up to follow the supernatural adventures of the show’s rapidly growing teens in small-town Hawkins, Indiana. The new season of Stranger Things will be set during the summer of 1985 and like Ghostbusters before it, the movie Back to the Future will be a reference in the new season.

In addition, five months after we left them dancing at the Snow Ball, Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) will still be a couple at the beginning of the third season. Ditto for Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink). According to the Hollywood Reporter, Levy said the following.

“Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that’s a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas. But Again, they’re like 13 or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there’s fun to that instability.”

Netflix

Stranger Things fans will be happy to know that Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) will also have a bigger presence in the next season. Last season, Steve showed a surprising paternal side with unlikely new pal Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) as he guided him through the perils of the Upside Down.

“We’ll definitely get to see some more of Steve Harrington in season three, and I’ll just say we won’t be abandoning the Dad Steve magic,” the Stranger Things producer said. “I don’t want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve.”

Levy previously revealed that the newfound bond between Steve and Dustin was “unexpected,” but that he now wants to see them connect more and be more familiar with each other,

“I want them to have a connection like they’ve really had a connection for a year—like they’re brothers,” the Stranger Things producer told Glamour earlier this year.

For the third season, Levy revealed that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), who spent the first two seasons of the show either trapped in the Upside Down or possessed by evil, will finally get a break.

“We’re not going to put Will through hell for a third season in a row,” the Stranger Things producer promised. “He’ll be dealing with stuff, but he won’t be at rock bottom.”

Netflix

While Will may be in the clear for now, Stranger Things fans can expect darkness lurking in Hawkins as the townspeople deal with “forces of evil that are new.”

The ensemble cast for Stranger Things 3 will also include two new recurring characters. According to Deadline, Lucas’ sister Erica (Priah Ferguson), who was seen in four episodes in Season 2, will play a larger role in the upcoming season when she teams up with “an army” of friends and becomes determined to save her town from a new threat. Meanwhile, a new Stranger Things character, Robin (Maya Thurman-Hawke), is being described as an “alternative girl” who’s bored with her day job but finds excitement as she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins.

Stranger Things 3, which also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Charlie Heaton, will begin production this month and is expected to be released sometime in 2019.

You can view the first two seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix.