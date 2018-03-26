Major Update Regarding AJ Styles’ Health Heading Into ‘WrestleMania 34,’ According To ‘CageSideSeats’

Could his nagging injuries keep The Phenomenal One from defending the WWE Title against Shinsuke Nakamura at 'WrestleMania 34'?

After being helped out of the arena during a WWE house show at Madison Square Garden, there have been concerns about AJ Styles’ health heading into WrestleMania. The Phenomenal One missed another WWE live event in Odessa, Texas, shortly after. With WrestleMania only two weeks away, the WWE Universe has been afraid the historic rematch between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will have to be canceled.

HHH also added fuel to the fire after an interview with Catch-Newz. The Game claimed that WWE officials were prepared if Styles would need to miss WrestleMania, which brought the WWE Universe’s speculation to a boiling point. However, CageSideSeats is now reporting that The Phenomenal One worked all weekend during house shows for SmackDown Live. Styles is expected to be perfectly healthy for WrestleMania 34.

His schedule over the next two weeks should be lighter than usual, but WWE officials want to ensure Styles vs. Nakamura becomes a reality in New Orleans. Recent rumors about the WWE Champion moving to Raw after the grandest stage of them all have gotten stronger, and it’s likely that will also come to fruition during the “Superstar Shakeup.” That will give Shinsuke Nakamura the chance to be the face of SmackDown Live.

Shinsuke Nakamura waits for AJ Styles on the grandest stage of them all. WWE

Most fans would argue that The King of Strong Style will walk out of WrestleMania 34 with the WWE Title on his shoulder. SmackDown Live might lose AJ Styles to Raw, but Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have both been rumored for a move to the blue brand. Nakamura will have plenty of new opponents to challenge him for the WWE Championship after WrestleMania and Styles will have new challenges of his own on Raw.

The Phenomenal One is clearly dealing with some nagging injuries, but the long-awaited rematch between Nakamura and Styles will go forward as planned. Aside from a promo segment a few weeks ago, the rivals haven’t taken their feud to the next level yet. The next two weeks of SmackDown Live should escalate their conflict heading onto the grandest stage of them all where AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura are expected to steal the show. No matter what happens or who wins, they will make wrestling history in New Orleans.