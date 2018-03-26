‘Ready Player One’: Virtual Reality Movie Is Scary Close To Actual Reality

Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the popular novel leaves many critics impressed.

There are many movies that predict the future of humanity. There are those that predict we will have flying cars, while others like Ready Player One which talk about the use of virtual reality as a way of life.

Steven Spielberg’s new movie is set to be released in the next few days, but the critics have already chimed in. The E.T. director is known in Hollywood for his acclaimed work, so it’s no wonder this project has already made waves around the globe.

Ready Player One recently premiered at the SXSW Film Festival. According to Cinemablend, the adaptation of a virtual reality-based futuristic narration set among the ambiance of the 80s pop culture is primed to be one of the best movies this year. It has already scored 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from the 50 critics who have scored it during the premiere.

The story focuses on an underprivileged boy who’s finding his purpose in the world. In the Oasis, the virtual reality realm in the movie, people can be everything they want to be. There’s no prejudice; it’s just the person they were inside the VR.

“…it’s an homage to the 80’s and all its cheesy music, television, movies and more. Steven Spielberg’s adaptation looks fantastic, in many ways even bigger than the words on the page.”

It’s About The Experience

Just like any other amazing sci-fi movies, Ready Player One challenges the viewer’s outlook on life itself. The protagonist, Wade Watts, explores the Oasis on his own and finds the relationships he has been looking for in real life, according to the New York Times.

However, just like in the world we live in today, users of the Oasis do not reveal their real identity, but they can feel the same things their avatars are feeling. The experience is real for the users, but apparently, so are the challenges.

“Part of what has made Oasis so attractive is that real life on an impoverished, resource-depleted Earth has grown increasingly grim. So the characters… spend their time as avatars bewitched by online role playing.”

Wade will be faced with a challenge by another player that will eventually turn his life around.

The movie has a lot of references in the 80s and will explore the world of gaming. There are parallels in how the modern youth view the world today and how they can, in their young minds, find a solution on their own.

Save the OASIS. Save the world. #ReadyPlayerOne – only in theaters March 29. Get tickets now: https://t.co/uyuPQXAgmi pic.twitter.com/rcOG6NxrBq — Ready Player One (@readyplayerone) March 23, 2018

One of the best things about the movie is the visual experience. According to Indie Wire, Edgar Wright has been one of the fans of Ready Player One, praising the film’s director for being the “master of blocking action set pieces.”

“Still processing the audio visual feast that is Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’. It has several scenes that confirm again him as the master of blocking action set pieces (big and small). And given this must have been a gargantuan VFX challenge it could really be called ‘The Post’.”

Wright, who has created Baby Driver, knows a thing or two about production, and this is a rare and important review from another maestro himself.

Watch the extended trailer below.