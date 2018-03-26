‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Beats ‘Black Panther’ To No. 1 Spot

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' is in its first week and 'Black Panther' has spent six weeks at the box office.

Black Panther’s weekly dominance at the box office was put to an end by Pacific Rim: Uprising, which opened at $28 million. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Black Pantherbroke many box office records, becoming the highest-grossing superhero movie and the 14th highest grossing film of all time. However, clinching the No. 1 spot at the box office is not enough to consider Pacific Rim: Uprising a success. The film’s budget is estimated at $155 million; opening at $28 million in its first week is disappointing when compared to Black Panther.

The Marvel film had a bigger budget of $200 million; it raked in $202 million in three days, according to Deadline. Black Panther became the seventh film ever to cross $600 million in North America, Digital Spy reports. Although the Pacific Rim sequel tops the U.S. box office in its opening weekend, it still pales in comparison to the Marvel film. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Pacific Rim 2 had a troubling start for a film that cost $155 million to produce.

However, considering it’s the film’s opening week, there is still a chance to recoup that production cost. Hollywood Reporter reports that Pacific Rim Uprising debuted to $122.5 million abroad including $65 million in China, putting the film’s global haul as $150.5 million. Pacific Rim: Uprising stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, and Cailee Spaeny. The film was written by Stephen S. DeKnight and Emily Carmichael. The film was also directed by Stephen S. DeKnight.

"Without the skill of Guillermo del Toro and original screenwriter Travis Beacham, Uprising is nothing more than the wedding-band cover version of Pacific Rim" https://t.co/aIG13e6dH7 — WIRED (@WIRED) March 23, 2018

Black Panther comes in second with $16.7 million in its sixth week, followed by I Can Only Imagine with $13.8 million in its second week. Other films in their opening week include Sherlock Gnomes with $10.6 million, Paul, Apostle of Christ with $5 million, and Midnight Sun raking in $4.1 million. Pacific Rim: Uprising, Black Panther, I Can Only Imagine, Sherlock Gnomes, and Tomb Raider ($10.4 million) occupy the first to fifth positions at the box office.

‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Leads International Box Office With $122.5 Million Debut https://t.co/nrj2AKu34s — Variety (@Variety) March 25, 2018

A Wrinkle in Time ($8 million), Love, Simon ($7.8 million), Paul, Apostle of Christ, Game Night ($4.2 million) and Midnight Sun ($4.1 million) occupy the sixth to 10th positions at the box office via IMDB. Black Panther has earned $1.2 billion worldwide, according to Digital Spy. Plans are on the way to produce a sequel to the record-breaking Marvel movie, according to the report.