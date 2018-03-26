‘Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail’ Takes Schnabel, Rick Ness To Guyana Where Todd Hoffman Had Greatest Mining Failure

How Parker and Rick succeeded in finding gold in Guyana when the Hoffman crew failed.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail is taking Schnabel and Rick Ness to Guyana, South America, where five years ago, Todd Hoffman and his crew sought gold but instead experienced the greatest mining failure ever on Gold Rush. But, it appears that Parker did not follow Todd’s methods on Guyana gold mining, and Ness hints at a successful gold mining experience.

Rick Ness spoke to Monsters and Critics about mining for gold in Guyana and hints at why they had more success than Todd at finding gold in the dangerous South American jungle.

Ness, who was named the new Gold Rush Season 9 crew boss on Friday by taking over the empty spot that Todd Hoffman had recently vacated, explained the main reason why he would never mine with Todd Hoffman.

“I like Todd. I don’t have anything against him. I just don’t think his work ethic would match mine and it would be tough for me to work for somebody that doesn’t have that same mindset.”

There is a place where Rick, a rock musician when he met Parker, did say that he would be happy to work with Todd. He would enjoy creating music with “I Can Only Imagine” singer Hoffman. Maybe there will be a future collaboration?

What seems to have helped the Schnabel crew get to the gold was that one of the goals of Parker’s Trail was to go “old school.” Unlike the Hoffman crew, who used the same type of big machinery they used for mining in Alaska, Oregon, and Colorado, the Schnabel crew used the same sort of hand tools that the old-time miners did.

When Todd and his crew, including such exceptional mining talents as Freddy Dodge and Dave Turin, became frustrated with moving equipment and determining who actually owned the claim, Parker and Rick were able to mine gold unencumbered by the need to move tons of equipment. Instead, they had to use their own strength to get it out of the ground.

Welcome to the Jungle ????

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail kicks off Friday at 9pm with a special preview! pic.twitter.com/HBAGE76XPx — Gold Rush (@Gold_Rush) March 20, 2018

Monsters and Critics reports that “Guyana produced over $750 million worth of gold in the last few years.” Yet Rick explains that everything there is so “primitive,” which makes gold mining quite a challenge. The terrain is either jungle or savannah, and traversing is a challenge. Miners get around by boat or ATV. The roads are not great for vehicles or trucks.

Yet, Rick explains, the gold in Guyana is incredible. Describing it as “beautiful gold,” Ness expounds that this is the most “pure” gold the successful team has ever encountered.

As for their success at getting the gold the old school way, the affable Ness did not reveal how much gold the team uncovered, but he hinted that this venture was a huge success.

“Oh, yeah. Of course. I mean, that’s what we’re known for, right?”

In comparison, the Hoffman crew wound up with 2 ounces after their Guyana stint, and they wound up mining for diamonds. All in all, this failed venture wound up with a lot of frustrated and broke Hoffman crew miners.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail aired a preview on March 23, with the revelation that Ness is going to head his own operation. The official season begins on March 30.

Rick Ness, Parker Schnabel, and survivalist Karla Ann, who were all part of the Klondike show, reunited for this trip. This time around behind the camera is Sam Brown. It was no secret that Parker did not want to spend any more time with Season 1 cameraman James Levelle, as he told People, “I just don’t really like the guy.”

It does appear that former Gold Rush star Todd Hoffman appears to shade Parker Schnabel in an anti-Guyana golding mining tweet on March 21, just days before the preview episode of Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail in Guyana aired.

Adventure time- Stay tuned!!!!! A post shared by Parker Schnabel (@goldrushparker) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

Todd shares some valid concerns about the environmental impact that gold mining has in the beautiful jungles of Guyana. Yet, he does not reveal whether he and his crew had considered these issues when they themselves went to Guyana.

“Guyana is ruining the rain forest through un regulated mining. Since everyone is asking about it, here is the truth. They have poisoned a lot of the rivers also. You can’t eat the fish in most rivers. It was an eye opener going there and I would never want to go back.”

Guyana is ruining the rain forest through un regulated mining. Since everyone is asking about it, here is the truth. They have poisoned a lot of the rivers also. You can’t eat the fish in most rivers. It was an eye opener going there and I would never want to go back. — ZUM media Todd (@goldrushtodd) March 21, 2018

It should worth noting that when the Hoffman crew were mining in Fairplay, Colorado, Starcasm reported that the crew themselves faced “thousands” of dollars in environmental fines at their own claims.