Kelly Ripa Wears String Bikini Wading In Tropical Water And Her Husband Is Proud

Mark Consuelos shares photo of Kelly Ripa wading in tropical water wearing a bikini.

A photo of Kelly Ripa wearing a string bikini while wading in tropical water is setting pulses racing, especially her husband’s. Mark Consuelos posted an image of his wife on Instagram looking quite amazing on Sunday during their current getaway.

E! Online reports that after two decades of marriage, the pair still has the hots for each other.

“Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave…,” Consuelos captioned the image of Ripa in her bikini.

The 47-year-old wore a patterned pink bikini with a large beach hat. She’s also wearing sunglasses and a necklace.

On Saturday, Kelly posted a photo of Mark shirtless while he was in the gorgeous blue water; the image is seen at the bottom.

The pair has been posting images to their social media accounts the past few days of their spring break vacation. They’ve been having a ball with friends and spending a lot of time at the ocean. It wasn’t long ago that Kelly Ripa was in the tropics, but it was mostly work related. She and Ryan Seacrest were in the Bahamas filming Live! for a week last month. Kelly made headlines for donning another bikini during her off-time at the beach. She also shared many images of her doing impressive yoga moves, a testament to her advanced fitness level.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are partners in every sense of the word. They even defend each other when trolls make negative comments on their Instagram accounts. When one commented that it’s too bad Consuelos still looks short when he tries to look tall, Ripa replied that her husband is tall “where it counts, babe.”

Comin up for air #nofilter A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Mar 25, 2018 at 11:53am PDT

Kelly said on The Wendy Williams Show that she loves to “troll a troll” and that if someone trolls her, she’s going to return the favor.

The photo of Kelly in her string bikini on her husband’s Instagram account will inevitably bring out some troll, but the majority of users are going on about how great she looks.

It’s evident the mother of three works hard to maintain her physique. She sticks to an alkaline diet and is dedicated to a rigorous workout regime. These are obviously the makings of a bikini body, and Kelly Ripa has it down to a science.