Daniel Bryan’s Replacement For ‘SmackDown Live’ General Manager Role Revealed, According To ‘CageSideSeats’

Who are WWE officials considering to replace Daniel Bryan as 'SmackDown Live's' GM?

Last week on SmackDown Live, the hopes and dreams of the WWE Universe and Daniel Bryan came true after three long years. WWE doctors finally medically cleared him to wrestle again. WWE officials are going to keep a close eye on his health and he may have to continue undergoing tests after his matches, but Bryan is officially back as an active competitor again, which has created some huge questions that need answers.

One of the biggest questions is about Bryan’s future as the General Manager of SmackDown Live after the grandest stage of them all. With another “Superstar Shakeup” coming after WrestleMania 34, it’s been said that Bryan and Kurt Angle may be replaced as the General Managers of Raw and SmackDown Live. A new report from CageSideSeats claims that WWE officials are considering Hulk Hogan to replace Daniel Bryan.

Along with the news of Daniel Bryan’s clearance, it was confirmed that WWE officials have been talking to the WWE Hall of Famer about a return to the company. With Shane McMahon taking a leave of absence as the Commissioner of SmackDown Live and Daniel Bryan returning to the ring, the blue brand really needs a new authority figure. After almost three years in exile, Hulk Hogan may be the perfect guy to fill the role.

WWE officials are finally willing to bring Hulk Hogan back into the company. WWE

Unfortunately, the last two-plus years will remain a black cloud over Hulk Hogan’s life. However, the WWE Universe seems to have forgiven The Hulkster and enough time may have passed for WWE officials to trust him once again. The fans would embrace his return to SmackDown Live as the brand’s authority figure, and it’s a role that Hogan would handle since he’d be featured mostly in backstage and brief promo segments.

WWE officials have other options if they’d prefer to ease Hulk Hogan back onto WWE programming rather than give him such an important role on SmackDown Live. Hogan could serve as an ambassador to WWE for a while before being given such a role, but bringing The Immortal Hulkster back to television so quickly and giving him responsibility might be the best way to let the past be the past and for both parties to move on together.