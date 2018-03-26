Huawei To Produce World’s First Smartphone With 512GB Of Storage, TENAA Listing Reveals

Huawei is reportedly developing a new flagship under its Mate series rumored to be called the Mate X, which may feature the massive internal storage capacity.

Huawei recently listed an interesting new device for certification on the Chinese communications commission website TENAA. While the company normally does submit a good number of devices for certification on the website, the latest one that was submitted apparently shows a device that is equipped with a massive 512GB of internal storage space. According to a report from PhoneRadar, the listed Huawei device, labeled only as “NEO-AL00,” could be the world’s first smartphone with that amount of storage space.

Aside from the massive internal memory, the mysterious Huawei Android smartphone will reportedly also come with 6GB of RAM and will be able to support two SIM cards simultaneously. There is, unfortunately, no information yet on what type of processor it would be utilizing. As of the moment, the maximum storage capacity available on high-end smartphones is just 256GB.

It also has to be noted that Huawei currently doesn’t produce its own mobile storage hardware, which means that the company will likely be sourcing the component from another manufacturer. Samsung previously announced that it had already started the mass production of the world’s first 512GB UFS storage components for mobile devices. It is highly unlikely that it would let a competitor showcase its latest product instead of featuring it on their own devices. However, Samsung has been known to supply major components to its rivals without necessarily showcasing them on their own products.

Is #Huawei prepping the world’s first smartphone with 512 GB storage? Read more: https://t.co/dz6X6CcVHH pic.twitter.com/c958zXdELm — Android Authority (@AndroidAuth) March 25, 2018

As reported by Android Authority, the listing apparently first appeared last month, but it did not contain any other information aside from the model number. The listing was reportedly just updated with the storage specification, which means that it may still be in the development stage with the company trying out different component combinations. Huawei had previously been rumored to be in the process of developing a new flagship device under its Mate series of smartphones. The new device, rumored to be called the Huawei Mate X, could very well be the “NEO-AL00” listed on the certification website. Huawei is currently set to launch its new Huawei P20 and P20 Pro in Paris next week. However, neither of the models are expected to come with 512GB of storage.