Paris Hilton Hints A ‘Simple Life’ Remake, Confirms Nicole Richie, Britney Spears Will Be Invited To Wedding

The hotel heiress is reportedly re-watching old episodes of the hit reality show and admits she's been asked to do a reboot, 'Entertainment Tonight' reported.

Looks like Paris Hilton is still interested to go back to the Simple Life. The 37-year-old socialite recently revealed that she’s been feeling a bit nostalgic about her hit reality show, hinting that talks have been made about its possible reboot.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the bride-to-be admitted that she’s been getting a lot of offers to temporarily ditch her extravagant lifestyle and return to the farm with her fellow socialite Nicole Richie.

In the interview, Paris revealed that producers have been eagerly discussing a Simple Life reboot and already tapped her to star in it again. However, the hotel heiress pointed out that doing the remake will be quite challenging.

Apparently, Hilton has her hands full, not only with all her businesses but also with her wedding preparations.

“They’ve been talking about it and they asked me,” she told the outlet. “But I’m focusing on all my businesses and really wouldn’t have time to go over to a farm again and do that.”

Despite not fully committing to a possible Simple Life remake, Paris reiterated that she’s not closing any doors in the future, adding that she had so much fun doing the show.

Hilton also revealed that she’s been binge-watching their old episodes, which she described as a “hilarious show.”

“I still watch it. It’s fun that everyone’s enjoying it and it’d be amazing for it to come back.”

Paris Hilton talks about a ‘Simple Life’ remake. Peter Kramer / Getty Images

The five-season series featured celebrities Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s take on challenging work in farms, fast food chains, and dirty bathrooms. The duo aimed to explore how to live a simple and normal life, which is a far cry from their lifestyle.

The show also helped boost Paris and Nicole’s careers and even gave birth to the catchphrase “That’s Hot!”

Hilton also confirmed to the outlet that Richie and Britney Spears are on the guest list for her upcoming wedding with Chris Zylka. The socialite said she’s really excited to invite all her girlfriends, whom she considers her partners in crime.

The bride-to-be is planning to invite Nicole Richie, Britney Spears, and Kim Kardashian to her wedding. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Aside from Richie and Spears, Paris is also expected to invite Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, TMZ reported.

Meanwhile, the hotel heiress had quite a scare after losing her $2 million engagement ring while partying hard in a Miami club earlier this week. Paris was reportedly dancing with her hands up when the massive diamond ring flew off her finger.

Her fiancé immediately led a frantic search in the VIP area of the club and later found the ring in an ice bucket two tables down from where she had been partying.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka got engaged in Aspen, Colorado, during a ski trip. The couple has yet to reveal details of their upcoming wedding.