Melania Trump’s Spokesperson Issues Message After Stormy Daniels’ Interview On ’60 Minutes’

Melania Trump’s spokesperson issued a message after the Stormy Daniels interview on 60 Minutes Sunday night. Stephanie Grisham posted a message on Twitter just hours after the interview with the porn star was broadcast on CBS.

One can only imagine how Melania Trump is absorbing the scandalous headlines involving her husband and his alleged affairs, but her spokesperson spoke on out on behalf of the first son.

Raw Story reports that Melania Trump’s spokeswoman cautioned news outlets to avoid using a “minor’s name” in their reporting. The tweet can be viewed below.

Melania is presumably being proactive in assuring her son is left out of the “salacious” reports involving his father and his scandals. Out of respect for the first lady and requests made to leave him out of the media, his name won’t be added in this report.

The Hill reports that Melania Trump will stay behind in Mar-a-Lago for spring break while President Donald Trump returns to Washington, D.C. Deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement that it’s an annual tradition for Melania.

All eyes are on Melania Trump throughout the humiliating ordeal she’s contending with as the first lady. Numerous articles have speculated how she’s handling the nightmare of being in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Melania and the president weren’t together when the interview with Daniels aired. Trump returned to Washington on Sunday while Melania remained in Florida.

While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, Id like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 26, 2018

Divorce rumors are also escalating in light of the public allegations put on blast by Daniels and ex-Playboy model, Karen McDougal. Both women claim they had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, right after Melania gave birth to their child. McDougal told Anderson Cooper on CNN last week that Trump actually showed her Melania’s bedroom. McDougal apologized to Melania on-air and added that she wouldn’t have wanted the betrayal done to her.

President Trump and Melania will be apart when “60 Minutes” airs its interview with Stormy Daniels https://t.co/s129rgzC53 pic.twitter.com/n1Dwsl27HO — The Hill (@thehill) March 25, 2018

Speaking of minors and leaving them out of scandals, Stormy Daniels said in her interview that when she was threatened a while back, her daughter was involved. A stranger approached her while she was in a parking lot as she was preparing to go into a fitness class. CNN reports that her daughter was an infant at the time and sitting in the backseat of the car. The guy warned Daniels to leave trump alone then leaned to the back and told the little girl that it would be a “shame” if something happened to her mother.

It’s unknown if Melania Trump’s spokesperson will issue another statement soon regarding the interviews of Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.