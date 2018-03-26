Prince Harry Has Reportedly Been Bonding With Meghan Markle’s Dad Secretly Via Phone, Reports ‘Radar Online’

A source told 'Radar Online' that Markle's father thinks Prince Harry is 'a great guy.'

The royal wedding is only two months away, and nobody is as excited as much as Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas. Although the actress’ sister, Samantha, previously reacted when Prince Harry said that the royals are the family that “she’s never had,” it seems that their father is no longer upset about it. According to an unknown source, who recently talked to Radar Online, the Horrible Bosses actress’ dad thinks that the fifth in the line to the British throne is “a great guy.”

The unidentified source of Radar Online went on to claim that Prince Harry regularly talks with Thomas over the phone. Meghan Markle’s father reportedly lives in a sleepy retirement community in Mexico, but it doesn’t dampen his bonding with his soon to be son-in-law as he speaks with the royal, who phones him regularly. According to the insider, the actress’ dad has had a lot of friendly conversations with the 33-year-old royal and he is definitely “delighted for them.”

Additionally, Thomas Markle is also “very excited” about Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, according to the unknown source. The insider added that the actress’ 73-year-old father is “very close” to her and he is “very happy” for her.

“All the pressure has been hard on him and he’s just trying to stay out of the limelight.”

Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

Recently, a family friend also spoke with The Sun and said that Thomas is “overjoyed” to escort his daughter on her wedding day, as she officially becomes a princess, “even if he has to battle his demons to get there.” The friend also added that although Mr. Markle is not thrilled with the idea that he will have to deal with the world’s glare, nothing can stop him from bringing her daughter to Prince Harry on their way to the altar. Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mom, who divorced her dad when she was only 6-years-old, is also invited, according to the news outlet.

Everyone has been looking forward to the royal wedding, and there have been different reports from media outlets about the couple’s highly-anticipated nuptials, including their cake. According to People, Kensington Palace recently announced that pastry chef Claire Ptak has been chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make their wedding cake. The cake will be “will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19, 2018, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The couple will live at Nottingham Cottage in London.

Niall Carson - Pool / Getty Images