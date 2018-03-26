Emma Slater And Sasha Farber Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Tie The Knot

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber of Dancing With the Stars have tied the knot. The fans got to see the couple get engaged on the show and now they are officially married. It was amazing when Sasha got on one knee and Emma seemed so surprised. Us Weekly shared the details about their big day that happened on March 25, 2018.

The big wedding happened at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles. Their wedding planner, Michael Russo, shared some big details about their day. It turns out that their vows were sweet, but also funny and it sounds like they fit each other’s personalities perfectly. The bridesmaids had dresses by Amsale Bridesmaids and hair by VOLAIRE Brand Ambassador. There’s no word on who were included in the wedding party just yet, but hopefully, those pictures come out soon.

Emma Slater actually wore two beautiful Rivini gowns for her big day. The first one was a fitted and sheer dress that also had lace on it. The second one she changed into had more of a flowing skirt, which made it easier for her to dance. You know that this dancer wanted to be able to move around and show off her skills on her wedding day. Their first dance was to the song “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. He didn’t perform it for them but did send them a message.

Sasha Farber wore a handmade tuxedo by Onik Design. It turns out that this is the same person who designs a lot of the clothing and costumes that they wear on the show. They had some pretty famous guests at their wedding as well, including Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and Drew Scott and Cheryl Burke. For the meal, they had smoked salmon, red caviar, seared ahi tuna, pork belly, ribeye steak, lamb, avocado salad, and charcuterie. They even had five cakes! It sounds like they made sure that there was something for everyone at their wedding.

The fans are so happy to hear that Sasha Farber and Emma Slater have now tied the knot. Everyone hopes they share a lot of pictures from their big day. Us Weekly already has some exclusive pictures up. It will be interesting to see if Sasha returns as a pro for this next season of Dancing With the Stars.