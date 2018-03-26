Ivanka Trump Posts Photos Of Son’s Construction-Themed Birthday Party Before Stormy Daniels’ Interview

Ivanka Trump shares photos of 2-year-old son's birthday party that had a construction theme.

Ivanka Trump posted photos of her youngest son’s birthday party Sunday on Instagram. Theodore’s second birthday party had a construction theme and the family seemed to thoroughly enjoy the special occasion.

Brinkwire reports that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, celebrated with their three kids in Washington, D.C. Three images were shared by Ivanka and can be seen below.

Theodore’s parents went all out for the construction-themed birthday party. It was complete with yellow hardhats, and black and yellow “warning signs.” One large sign read, “Caution Theo is 2” and a second read, “Theodore’s Party Zone.”

Theodore’s birthday cake was decorated in the form of a skid steer loader that was depicted scooping up soil.

Ivanka Trump posted an Instagram story that showed party guests singing happy birthday to her 2-year-old son. With the help of his older sister, Arabella, he blows out the candles on his cake.

Everyone was bundled up in warm coats on the chilly Washington day. Ivanka and Jared also had on sunglasses.

Theodore’s birthday party was on the same day that the Stormy Daniels’ interview was set to air on CBS’ 60 Minutes. The adult film star who alleged she had an affair with President Donald Trump spoke about the fling she claimed to have had with him back in 2006.

Theo’s 2nd birthday party! ???? A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Mar 25, 2018 at 12:46pm PDT

According to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, Trump compared her to his daughter. Business Insider recapped the 60 Minutes segment that aired on March 25.

Daniels recalled the moment Trump was taken aback by her unabashed demeanor, telling Anderson Cooper that she reminded him of Ivanka.

“He was like, ‘Wow, you — you are special. You remind me of my daughter,'” Daniels recalled Trump saying. “You know — he was like, ‘You’re smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you.'”

Ex-Playboy model, Karen McDougal, made similar claims over her alleged affair with Trump from around the same time frame. McDougal said he told she was “smart” and “beautiful” like Ivanka.

Donald Trump’s admiration for his daughter has raised eyebrows due to the way he expresses it, which many would argue is inappropriate at best. He openly remarked on The View that if Ivanka wasn’t his daughter, perhaps he’d be dating her. In an interview with Howard Stern, he talked about Ivanka’s body and that she’s always been voluptuous. When Stern called her a nice “piece of a**,” Trump agreed.

It’s unlikely Ivanka Trump will react to the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal interviews. Maybe she was too busy celebrating Theodore’s birthday to concern herself with watching 60 Minutes.