Beyonce And Jay-Z Accused Of Copying Kim Kardashian And Kanye West In ‘OTR II’ Pics, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

The power couple faces criticism for their latest promotional photos, which allegedly looks strikingly similar to Kimye, 'Hollywood Life' reported.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are currently under fire for allegedly copying Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The celebrity couple, who is busy with their upcoming On The Run II tour, reportedly “ripped off” their longtime “frenemy” by imitating one of their famous poses.

On March 12, the Lemonade hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a stunning promotional photo for their On The Run II tour. However, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice the striking similarities of the image to Kim and Kanye’s “Bound 2” music video, Hollywood Life reported.

In the photo, a seemingly naked Beyonce can be seen sitting on the back of a motorcycle that Jay-Z is riding. The black and white photo looks fierce, yet dramatic at the same time, especially with the couple’s intense facial expressions.

But the artistic snap was bombarded with criticism after several users started making comparisons to Kim and Kanye’s cheesy 2013 music video for “Bound 2.”

In the clip, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her rapper husband cozy up on a motorcycle set against different nature backdrops. A topless Kim can be seen writhing around in front of Kanye, moving up and down as if simulating a sexual act.

According to the webloid, it was the first official art that Beyonce and Jay-Z have officially released to promote their highly-anticipated On The Run II tour.

And while many were convinced that the two photos were strikingly similar, the webloid noted that Beyonce and Jay-Z have been into the “riding around together,” even before Kim and Kanye’s “Bounce 2” video.

This is not the first time that Beyonce and Kim Kardashian have been rumored to be copying each other. Previously, the KUWTK star has been accused of mimicking the singer’s nude glitter photo shoot, Celebrity Insider reported.

Kim, who was promoting her latest KKW Beauty product at that time, posed naked and was only covered in glitter. The concept was strikingly similar to Beyonce’s 2013 Flaunt magazine cover, where she posed covered in sparkly glitter.

So far, both Beyonce and Kim Kardashian have yet to address the issue. Jay-Z and Kanye West have yet to react as well.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On The Run II Tour is set to kick off on June 6, in Cardiff, U.K. Check out the all the tour dates here.