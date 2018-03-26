Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Get A Court Date As Witnesses To An Accidental Death, Reports ‘Daily Star’

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are all set to make their first public appearance since announcing their separation.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux will be making their first public appearance soon. The celebrity couple has received a court date regarding the death of producer Joel Silver’s personal assistant Carmel Musgrove. According to recent reports, Aniston and Theroux are listed as witnesses of the accidental drowning.

According to Daily Star, the 28-year-old Musgrove worked for Joel Silver, who is being sued by her family for her death. Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston, who were part of the honeymoon party in Bora Bora, are said to be not present during the unfortunate event.

Aniston and Theroux flew back to Los Angeles, two days before the death of Ms. Musgrove. However, it is further reported that everyone who was part of the party is called in by the court to testify. Daily Star reported that the ex-couple’s representatives have declined for any comment regarding the matter.

A friend of Aniston has revealed that Jen and Justin realize that this could be their first public appearance together since announcing their separation. Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston’s 2-and-a-half-year-old marriage came to an end last year. The ex-couple announced their separation on February 15, 2018.

Regarding the death of Ms. Musgrove, along with Joel, Ms. Musgrove’s family also claims that the production company’s employees allowed a “lethal mix” of alcohol, exhaustion, and heat that led to their daughter’s death. Ms. Carmel Musgrove’s family is seeking damages from producer Joel Silver, some of his employees, and the production company.

The hearing will be at the Los Angeles Superior Court, where a complaint regarding one of Silver’s employees is also filed. It is said that the employee in question loaded Ms. Musgrove with cocaine and marijuana. According to a report by Deadline, published last year, Joel Silver’s personal chef Martin Herold provided Ms. Musgrove with drugs.

The 28-year-old Musgrove was found drowned in a beach near the Four Seasons Hotel. After a search party was commissioned by her family, she was found near a lagoon close to her hotel room. The lawsuit claims that actions by Joel Silver, his employees, and production company led to or contributed towards the unfortunate death of Ms. Carmel Musgrove.