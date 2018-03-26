Brazil Seeks Win Against Germany To Avenge World Cup 2014 Drubbing

The memory of the 7-1 loss in the 2014 semi-final serves as motivation for the Brazil soccer team, says their manager Tite.

Brazil will meet Germany on Tuesday, March 27, in a friendly match prior to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. This match has added significance for the South Americans because it will be the first time that the two soccer powerhouses have faced each other since they were thrashed in Belo Horizonte nearly four years ago.

According to Goal, Tite said that the Germany match would be important to Brazil for emotional and practical reasons. “Against Germany, we will want to play football, to be competitive, mentally strong, and put an idea in play. We are looking to impose our way of playing.”

“The 7-1 game is the most recent game. And of course we know that we’ll play Germany in Berlin, they were world champions, they beat us 7-1 and it’s a step that’s passed.We are in a building period and emotionally it’s important”

In Brazil’s squad to face the Germans, Tite named three players who appeared in the 2014 semi-final. Willian, Paulinho, and Fernandinho have nearly 150 caps between them, which is the kind of experience that Brazil will need to beat Germany.

Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar, who joined the French club from Barcelona for a world-record €222 million last year, will miss the friendly because he is recovering from an operation on his injured foot.

Brazil star Neymar will miss the friendly against Germany because of foot surgery. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Brazil’s most recent fixture was a comprehensive 3-0 win against Russia on March 23. Miranda, Coutinho, and Paulinho all found the net as Seleção made light work of the 2018 World Cup hosts.

In contrast to the Brazilians, the Germans see the friendly as just another chance to fine-tune before the 2018 World Cup starts in Russia later this year.

Toni Kroos starred in the 2014 semi-final win by scoring twice to put Germany 4-0 up after just 26 minutes. He expects a much closer game this time around, according to German news site The Local.

“When I look at the current team in comparison to 2014, they are two grades better. They have really good people, my (Real Madrid) team-mate Casemiro is doing well — they have come together well. Brazil is definitely one of the World Cup favorites.”

Kroos’ words are backed up by the fact that Brazil became the first nation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup when they beat Paraguay 3-0 in March 2017.

The friendly match between Brazil and Germany could help a few players nail down a place in the starting line-up before the tournament kicks off in Russia on June 14.

Brazil will face Switzerland in their first World Cup game on June 17, while Germany will face Mexico on the same day.

The two teams could potentially face each other as early as the Round of 16, depending on results.