Bray Wyatt Could Be On The Verge Of Making ‘WrestleMania’ History

The former WWE Champion could make WrestleMania history, depending on a few factors.

On Raw, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt seemingly culminated their rivalry with the Ultimate Deletion match, which concluded the show. Despite having fewer bells and whistles than the Final Deletion match which aired on Impact Wrestling between Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, many wrestlers were fans of the match and felt that WWE did a good overall job of producing the segment.

Mick Foley stated that he did not know what he saw, but he liked it. The Young Bucks revealed that they were supposed to have a Final Deletion match with The Hardyz, with the idea of filming it at both the Hardy compound and Nick Jackson’s house, but plans changed; however, they were happy that Matt and Jeff were able to show how creative they were with Ultimate Deletion.

Shane Helms stated that he was the agent/producer for the first Hardy compound match and allowed Matt to let loose on his creative artistry. He loved the Ultimate Deletion, and called it a “maniacal production.” Hulk Hogan simply commented, “I’m deleted.”

Although Wyatt was thrown into the Lake of Reincarnation and “deleted,” he returned at a WWE Live event and was approached by Matt Hardy. The two would compete against each other at the event, with Wyatt losing again. Hardy also teased a character change for Wyatt. While this feud still apparently does not have a conclusive end, it would be difficult to top the Ultimate Deletion match with any other gimmick match at WrestleMania, on top of the card already being stacked.

when you get rid of your bad tweet #UltimateDeletion pic.twitter.com/2FmQXnBMji — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 20, 2018

Bray Wyatt Could Do What No Other Former WWE Champion Has Done

As of now, Wyatt has no scheduled match for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. As a result, it is being speculated that he will be placed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, along with confirmed participants Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, and Mojo Rawley. This will be his first time participating in the match.

WrestleMania XXX, Wyatt faced John Cena; WrestleMania 31 he faced The Undertaker; WrestleMania 32 he was a part of the segment with The Wyatt Family opposing The Rock and John Cena; WrestleMania 33 he defended the WWE Championship unsuccessfully against Randy Orton.

If Wyatt does participate in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, he would be the first person in WWE history to defend a world championship one year, and be on the pre-show for the following year at WrestleMania. Since the era of the pre-show, names such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Triple H have claimed ownership of the world championship, and the thought of any of those names being on the pre-show is nearly impossible. However, for Wyatt, he continues his roller-coaster career on the main roster.

The only hope of this statistic not occurring is if the ATGMBR will be placed on the main card. However, out of the four battle royals, only two of them (WrestleMania 30 and 32) have been on the main roster. Therefore, Wyatt is hinging upon a 50 percent change, based on previous events, that it will occur on the main card this year.