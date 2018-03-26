Maddie Ziegler, Millie Bobby Brown Friendship: Former ‘Dance Moms’ Star Talks About Jealousy Issue

Is Maddie Ziegler open to sharing the spotlight with Millie Bobby Brown or even take the back seat at times?

Maddie Ziegler may have already expanded her brand, but she will always be known as Abby Lee Miller’s star pupil on Dance Moms. Now that she has explored what Hollywood could offer her, she has met a lot of famous young stars, including her best friend, Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things star is also popular in her own right, which made the duo the epitome of hashtag “BFFGoals.” But is Maddie open to sharing the spotlight with Millie, or even take the back seat at times?

Having a popular best friend sounded like there will be jealousy brewing between the 15-year-old dancer, actress, and model, and Millie Bobby Brown. However, Maddie Ziegler revealed that it certainly isn’t the case with them at all.

Talking to Pop Sugar, Maddie Ziegler shared that she and Millie Bobby Brown are each other’s biggest support system. With that said, the former Abby Lee Dance Company member confirmed that jealousy is definitely out of the picture in their friendship.

“A lot of girls this age can be super jealous of each other, but Millie and I are so supportive of each other,” Maddie told the site. “She’s doing incredibly and I mean, her show [Stranger Things] is my favorite show. She’s always cheering me on in every single thing that I do.”

Maddie Ziegler is not one to deny that she is quite a competitive person. She was already used to being in a competitive environment, even at a young age, as she has worked really hard to nab all the top prizes in dance competitions. The teen’s competitiveness was also triggered during her Dance Moms stint because she revealed that she didn’t want to let Abby Lee Miller down, especially because she was her number one go-to dancer.

Clearly, Maddie Ziegler’s work ethic has helped her a lot in her career, as she is now considered as one of the most sought-after young celebrities of her generation. As for Millie Bobby Brown, the 14-year-old English actress and model has garnered a lot of fans, including the biggest stars in Hollywood, after portraying Eleven in Stranger Things.