’60 Minutes Overtime’ Videos: Stormy Daniels On Trump’s Private Parts, Anderson Cooper: ‘Tawdry Details’ Cut

Stormy Daniels '60 Minutes Overtime' videos reveal more details about her interview that had 'tawdry' details edited out.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels appeared on 60 Minutes in a segment that aired on Sunday, March 25, as reported by the Inquisitr. Stormy spoke with Anderson Cooper about a number of events that she claims happened after allegedly meeting Donald Trump in 2006 and having sex with him, even though Daniels claims that she was not attracted to the then 60-year-old Trump. Stormy said that she told herself that bad things can happen after being invited to a man’s hotel room, and Daniels blamed herself for putting her then 27-year-old self in such a situation. Although she wasn’t attracted to Trump, Stormy claimed that she had consensual sex with him once – sans condom – and turned down his future alleged desire for sex.

When Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview ended, the show directed viewers to watch more about Stormy’s 60 Minutes Overtime interview via the CBS News website. Such videos, as listed below, feature Cooper speaking about many “tawdry” details that were left out of Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview, because there was no desire for 60 Minutes to show such salacious details.

However, Stormy was seen explaining in a 60 Minutes Overtime segment to Cooper that she could describe Trump’s “private parts if need be,” as a way to prove that she’s telling the truth, according to Daniels.

The videos appearing on the CBS website with 60 Minutes Overtime next to the video titles include one titled “Why the Stormy Daniels story matters,” which goes into alleged tactics used against Stormy to silence her, including an alleged threat to her life and safety. Cooper said that he believed there would be more to Stormy’s story to come in the future, specifically regarding what Daniels called bullying tactics allegedly used against her. Additional 60 Minutes Overtime videos include one titled “Why Stormy Daniels decided to appear on 60 Minutes,” which featured Stormy telling Cooper that she wanted to set the record straight.

Stormy Daniels highlights: ICYMI, watch the top six moments from 60 Minutes' interview with the porn star who says she had an affair with Donald Trump. https://t.co/CiAgRoGpdm — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 26, 2018

Another 60 Minutes Overtime video is titled “An illegal campaign contribution?” That video delves into the implications of Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, providing Stormy with a payment to buy her silence.

In the 60 Minutes Overtime video titled “They made it sound like I had no choice,” Stormy explained why she signed an NDA so quickly.

Other 60 Minutes Overtime videos titled “Stormy Daniels on affair with Donald Trump” – as well as the one named “Stormy Daniels: I was told, Leave Trump alone” wherein Daniels alleges she was so shaken from a physical threat that she feared dropping her young daughter – appear on the website.

Lastly, there’s a 60 Minutes Overtime video titled “The spanking” and “How Stormy Daniels ended up on 60 Minutes.”