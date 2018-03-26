Trump Posts Twitter Tribute To Fallen French Police Officer To Push For U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

United States President Donald Trump pushed for the building of the border wall as he expressed his admiration for the French police officer, who died after an ISIS-related terrorist attack. Trump also offered his “thought and prayers” to the other victims of the attack as he mentioned the need for “stronger measures,” including the building of the controversial wall.

Trump took to Twitter to honor Lt. Col. Arnaud Beltrame, who died in the hospital from wounds inflicted by the attacker, 26-year-old Radouane Lakdim, a Moroccan-born French national, according to the Hill. The 44-year-old police officer voluntarily took the place of a hostage, a female worker at the supermarket, before he was shot and stabbed by the gunman.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the horrible attack in France yesterday, and we grieve the nation’s loss. We also condemn the violent actions of the attacker and anyone who would provide him support. We are with you,” Trump tweeted on March 24.

Trump then paid tribute to Beltrame as he called for the need to instill “stronger measures” like a border wall in the face of such terrorist acts.

“France honors a great hero. Officer died after bravely swapping places with hostage of ISIS related terror attack. So much bravery around the world constantly fighting radical Islamic terrorism. Even stronger measures needed, especially at border,” Trump said.

Trump denounces ‘horrible’ terror attack in France https://t.co/atpUzIXq4e pic.twitter.com/lK3ZBNFpIi — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) March 24, 2018

Lakdim opened fire inside Super U supermarket in Trebes on Friday killing two people, 50-year-old butcher Christian Medves, and 65-year-old customer Herve Sosna. Prior to that, the gunman hijacked a car, shot the driver, who is in critical condition, and then killed its passenger, 61-year-old retired wine-maker Jean Mazieres. He also shot at police officers returning from a jog, injuring one. Lakdim, who was killed during the terrorist attack, claimed allegiance to the Islamic State, according to the Guardian.

Trump expressed the importance of strengthening the military and building a wall along the US-Mexico border to prevent such attacks from happening in the country.

“Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild or Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich,” Trump said. “Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M,” Trump said.

Trump: Border wall construction will start on Monday https://t.co/ZWv5Zg1cB7 pic.twitter.com/zT01OATS81 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 24, 2018

Trump, who has been criticized for signing the $1.3 trillion spending bill, explained in his tweets that a huge portion of the amount will go to the U.S. military. According to CNBC, the Pentagon will gain $700 billion, including $144.3 billion for the procurement of military equipment, through the omnibus bill. The spending bill also allocates more than $1 billion for the building of the border wall, which Trump has been pushing hard for. He also took shots at the GOP saying the Democrats “abandoned” the recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Much can be done with the $1.6 Billion given to building and fixing the border wall. It is just a down payment. Work will start immediately. The rest of the money will come – and remember DACA, the Democrats abandoned you (but we will not)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

Trump, who is responsible for ending the DACA program, has pointed his fingers at Democrats for refusing to give in to a deal that would benefit the DACA recipients in favor of a funding worth $25 billion for the border wall, according to Vox.

Gendarmarie officer Lt col Arnaud Beltrame gave his life to save a member of the public, he’d never meet her before. he married on his death bed to the love of his life. He selflessly gave himself up as a human shield to serve and protect thank you officer rest in peace as a hero pic.twitter.com/3NILaRQqEe — Police Hour (@PoliceHour) March 24, 2018

Beltrame, was a decorated member of the police force, reported CNN. He received an award for bravery in 2007 after serving in Iraq in 2005. Beltrame also served as a commander in the Republican Guard and secretary-general in the Ecology Ministry. He was also knighted in 2012 before becoming the deputy commander of the Aude region’s anti-terror police.

Beltrame, whose wedding was set for June, was married on his deathbed a few hours before he passed away, Sky News learned.