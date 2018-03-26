Take The Trump Challenge: Can You Guess Who Will Go Next?

Does Donald Trump's latest shakeup signal a change in administration policies and tactics, or is it just business as usual?

Storm clouds are gathering over the Trump White House as special counsel Robert Mueller expands his investigation and past allegations of extramarital affairs continue to dog the president, but recent departures have sparked interest in what direction the president will take and who is next on the chopping block.

Even as reports of chaos continue to emerge, anxious whispers of fear and concern swirl around those employed by the president over who could be the next one to hear the dreaded words, “YOU’RE FIRED,” according to White House insiders.

During Trump’s tenure as commander-in-chief, the president has made it clear that anyone within his sphere is subject to dismissal at any time, and for any reason he deems as an erosion of his confidence in that individual. Since taking office, the Trump administration has seen an unprecedented amount of turnover.

According to the Washington Post, nearly half of Trump’s original core staff has either resigned, been fired, or resigned under pressure from the president. The sheer amount of churn in the White House has led pundits, media outlets, and the general public alike, to speculate on who could be the next soul to be shown the door.

The latest reports show that, barring unexpected departures such as Trump attorney John Dowd, there are several names on the president’s list who may be just one tweet away from the unemployment line.

Ha Tillerson! Who’s the moron now? Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Images

Although no one really knows who the president will give the boot to next, other than Trump himself, the Inquisitr is pleased to bring you the Trump Challenge. Who will be the next one to leave the building?

Listed below are a few officials who, based on reporting and rumors, could be on the verge of getting the ax, and why Trump might see fit to let them go. After reviewing the list, please vote for the one you believe is most likely to be fired.

1. John Kelly. According to multiple news sources, the decorated former general and current chief of staff, has fallen from Trump’s good graces of late. Of course, Kelly has purportedly been on the verge of dismissal before.

2. Ben Carson. While not a name that has been mentioned much, Carson has recently been the target of backlash for his purported expensive taste in dining room furniture.

3. Christopher Wray. James Comey’s replacement, hand-picked by Trump himself to lead the FBI. Wray’s is another name that hasn’t drawn much attention, but right-wing website Infowars, led by staunch Trump supporter and prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, has promoted the firing of Wray. Trump, who has appeared on Jones’ show, has also expressed his displeasure with FBI leadership on several occasions, which leads us to…

4. Rob Rosenstein. The deputy attorney general gained the president’s enmity after appointing special counsel Robert S. Mueller to lead an investigation that is immensely unpopular with Trump. Republican senator Trey Gowdy, among others, has publicly called for Rosenstein’s dismissal.

5. Robert S. Mueller. Special counsel, appointed to investigate Russian election interference, other things Trump, and a monumental thorn in the president’s side. Mueller apparently dodged the hatchet previously when Trump reportedly told White House attorney Don McGhan to fire the special counsel. Recent changes in Trump’s legal team and direct criticism of Mueller himself, has fueled speculation that the president may be waiting for an opening so that he can sack Mueller.

6. Jared Kushner. Yes. This is Trump’s son-in-law and formerly one of his most trusted advisers. Unfortunately, everything hit a snag with Kushner when it was revealed that he is unable to pass his security clearance. According to administration insiders, Trump is becoming increasingly agitated with Kushner, whose lack of a security clearance has reportedly hobbled the president’s agenda. Kushner is also currently Salon’s pick to be next.

7. None of the above/someone else. While there is a chance that the hammer may fall on anyone on this list, there is also a chance that the shadow of Trump might pass over them all in favor of someone else.

So who will be the next departure from the Trump administration?

