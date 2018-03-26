Brawl Erupts At Grandmother’s Birthday Dinner

Two people were hit in face with chairs at an Illinois Golden Corral.

Things could not have been any worse for an Illinois grandma when she was out trying to enjoy her birthday Sunday, March 18.

Instead of leaving Golden Corral in Peoria full of smiles and gratitude for the enjoyable time, the unnamed woman was forced to collect herself after dodging flying chairs and taking cover from the mayhem of an all-out brawl that erupted before her very eyes.

According to the Peoria Journal Star, “all hell broke loose” during an argument between four men. When someone got pushed, the fight was on. Witnesses say the melee had the making of a typical free-for-all. Chairs were thrown, dishes, cups, and silverware chucked and, of course, food caked into the floor and smeared on the walls.

Glass from a guard that protects the buffet line was shattered and its frame was destroyed. Carpet in the dining area was ripped and an airborne chair punctured two holes in a wall.

Two people were hit in the face with chairs. One victim suffered a cut on the chin, the other was gashed near the left eye.

Terrance Jones told police he was keeping to himself, celebrating his grandmother’s birthday when at around 7 p.m., two men tried to engage him in a fight. Surveillance video showed two men approach the party and caught what appeared to be an argument. Chairs soon started flying but it was unclear from the footage who hurled the first piece of furniture.

Today's Restaurant Brawl: Golden Corral In Peoria https://t.co/ytfMlkNipR — 101one, WJRR (@1011wjrr) March 21, 2018

Golden Corral patrons and staff attempted to break up the fight but were unsuccessful. By the time workers and onlookers intervened, the four men were throwing “anything they could get their hands on.” A witness told police that one of the suspects threatened to hit her if she got involved.

Jones, 31, was charged with battery, disorderly conduct, and mob action. Kendrick Jones has since posted bond. Terrance Jones remains lodged in the Peoria County Jail as of this report.

Other arrests are possible. Several people reportedly scattered when officers arrived on the scene. Video footage is currently being reviewed by investigators to identify other suspects. Total damage to the Golden Corral was estimated at $1,700.

Peoria is approximately 167 miles south of Chicago.