Stormy Daniels ’60 Minutes’ Interview: Trump Dropped His Pants, Said He And Melania Had Separate Rooms

Stormy Daniels told '60 Minutes' that a man approached her when she was carrying her infant daughter and threatened her, saying it would be a shame if something happened to the pretty little girl's mother.

Stormy Daniels sat down with Anderson Cooper in an explosive 60 Minutes interview, which aired on Sunday, March 25, after a slight delay from the NCAA tournament game. As reported by CBS News, Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview began with Cooper asking her if she was taking a huge risk by speaking with him, with Daniels admitting that she was indeed taking a risk.

However, Daniels told Cooper that it was very important to have the ability to defend herself and set the record straight about what she claims happened between she and Donald Trump years ago, and the fallout from their alleged adulterous affair. Stormy Daniels explained that she was okay with not saying anything, but she was troubled when she began hearing folks calling her an opportunist who was taking advantage of her alleged experiences in order to profit from the affair.

Stormy explained that she never claimed to be a “MeToo” victim. Instead, the 39-year-old, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, explained that she was a very popular adult film star who met Trump in 2006. After allegedly being invited to dinner by Trump in his hotel suite in Lake Tahoe, Daniels claimed that Trump began bragging about himself and his photo on the cover of a magazine.

When Donald Trump won the Republican nomination, Daniels says she started getting calls again with offers to tell her story. And she got one offer not to tell her story. Mr. Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen agreed to pay $130K in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement. pic.twitter.com/HB98pik8bj — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

Daniels claims she asked Trump if that kind of talk about himself normally worked for him. Trump looked surprised by such a comeback, she said, especially when she quipped, “Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it.”

Not long after the magazine story was killed, Stormy Daniels says she was threatened by a man who approached her in Las Vegas. “A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’” pic.twitter.com/JMskKQiYCi — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

Daniels said Trump responded, “You wouldn’t.”

“Hand it over,” she said, claiming that Trump gave her the magazine and she allegedly commanded that he drop his pants.

“Yes. So he turned around and pulled his pants down a little — you know had underwear on and stuff and I just gave him a couple swats.”

Stormy Daniels told Anderson Cooper that if President Trump was watching her 60 Minutes interview, he knows she’s telling the truth. Daniels said that after her joking moment featuring a spanking with a magazine, Trump “was a completely different person.” Daniels explained that Trump stopped all the talk about himself and became more comfortable in her presence.

“He was like, ‘wow, you are special. You remind me of my daughter.’” –Stormy Daniels says of her conversation with Mr. Trump the night they met. pic.twitter.com/Mj52gSoDbH — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

As far as any talk about Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, Daniels claimed that Trump brushed off any talk about his wife and claimed they had separate rooms.

“I asked. And he brushed it aside, said, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, you know, don’t worry about that. We even we have separate rooms and stuff.'”

Daniels allegedly had dinner in the hotel room with Trump, and said she had sex with Trump as well. Then a 27-year-old, she said that she had no physical desire for the then 60-year-old Trump who was “perched” on the bed prior to their alleged sex event. Daniels said Trump allegedly did not use a condom.

Stormy Daniels claimed that Trump allegedly wanted to continue to have sex with her. Additional videos can be seen on the 60 Minutes YouTube channel, as well as on the 60 Minutes website.

President Trump’s lawyers are threatening Stormy Daniels with financial ruin, saying she has to pay $1M every time she violates her agreement to stay silent about an alleged affair Mr. Trump denies. But that didn't stop her for coming on @60Minutes. https://t.co/jTK7Lkso2E pic.twitter.com/eQPRuYSFcU — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 25, 2018

Attorney Michael Avenatti disputes the notion that Michael Cohen was working in a purely personal capacity when he arranged the hush money for Stormy Daniels. pic.twitter.com/91T0ofMnjt — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018