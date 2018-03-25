‘Black Panther’ Is Now The Highest-Earning Superhero Movie Of All Time

Add another record to the list.

Black Panther can’t seem to stop itself from accruing new records. The Ryan Coogler-directed flick has officially just become the highest-earning superhero movie of all time domestically.

Variety is reporting the Wakandan epic has just passed $631 million domestically putting it above Marvel Cinematic Universe juggernaut, The Avengers. The first Avengers flick held the title of highest-grossing superhero film for a little under six years but has finally been dethroned.

The Avengers had a staggering $623 million in the box office which was easily surpassed by Black Panther, which also toppled over Avengers: Age of Ultron ($459 million), Iron Man 3 ($409 million), and Captain America: Civil War ($408 million).

Black Panther destroyed rival universe DC as well, earning hundreds of millions more than films like Suicide Squad ($325 million), Justice League ($229 million), and Batman v Superman ($330 million). Movies also left in the wake of Black Panther include Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, Deadpool, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Logan.

One of the biggest surprises to come out of Black Panther news recently was its passing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in the domestic box office. Variety also noted it has passed the Rian Johnson flick by $12 million, but that number will likely grow within the next few weeks.

For now, the only films standing in Black Panther’s way of becoming the highest-grossing domestic film ever are Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million), Avatar ($760 million), Titanic ($659 million) and Jurassic World ($652 million). For now, it appears Titanic and Jurassic World are within Black Panther‘s reach, but it will unlikely surpass Avatar and The Force Awakens for the top two spots.

Of course, Black Panther will be given a run for its money in April when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters. The third Avengers film has already stolen a record from Black Panther, becoming the highest-earning pre-sale ticket superhero flick. Infinity War beat Black Panther’s record in just six hours of ticket sales, hinting at what’s to come in the future box office.

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Danai Gurira. Several of the cast members are set to return in Avengers: Infinity War which hits theaters on April 27.