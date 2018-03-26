Winner Of Finn Balor Vs. Seth Rollins Vs. The Miz IC Title Match Revealed, According To ‘Sportskeeda’

WrestleMania 34 isn't for two weeks, but the winner of the upcoming Triple Threat Match has been revealed.

Heading into WrestleMania 34, The Miz will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match. It’s one of the most unpredictable matches on the card because the WWE Universe could see all three competitors walk out of New Orleans with the IC Title. With only two weeks before the grandest stage of them all, the future Intercontinental Champion may have been revealed.

According to Sportskeeda, Seth Rollins is being advertised as the IC Champion after WrestleMania 34. The company is preparing for a European Tour that always follows WrestleMania season. One of the biggest shows will take place on May 10 in Belfast, Northern Ireland at the Belfast SSE Arena. It’s a natural spot for Finn Balor to challenge Rollins for the IC Title, but that match is already being advertised on Twitter.

Of course, the card is always subject to change and Finn Balor is going to be the top draw for that event no matter who his opponent turns out to be. However, WWE live events do often show what WWE officials have planned for television. Based on what is being advertised for this particular show, the expectation will be that Seth Rollins will win the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania and will feud with Balor afterward.

The WWE Universe shouldn’t get too excited about the possibility of Balor and Rollins feuding over the IC Championship after the grandest stage of them all. WWE officials are expected to bring back another huge “Superstar Shakeup.” Both Balor and Rollins have been rumored for a big move to SmackDown Live over the past couple of months and a lot of creative changes could still happen before and after WrestleMania.

The last time Finn Balor and Seth Rollins fought over a championship, Balor won the first WWE Universal Championship in WWE history. Their rivalry doesn’t have a long history of matches just yet, but it’s already important. The two stars feuding over the Intercontinental Championship could be something special, and it would keep them busy since Roman Reigns is expected to hold the Universal Title for quite some time.