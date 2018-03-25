Apple AirPower For Apple Watch, iPhone, And AirPods Produces Mixed Response

Some think Apple's new wireless charger will be overpriced.

Apple just got into the wireless charging game last year with the release of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. And now, the Cupertino company is set to release the AirPower, a simple and flat wireless charging pad that can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. CNET hopes the AirPower will be officially announced this week.

“Now, Apple has another chance to share its vision for wireless charging at its Tuesday, March 27 event in Chicago. Although the event will center on education, we’re hoping Apple uses the spotlight to pepper on some more details about products outside the classroom.”

The article adds that there have been several rumors about a late-March release for the AirPower. As the article notes, the AirPower is significant in that it can not only charge multiple devices at the same time, but the devices will “communicate” with each other to help manage power consumption. They believe Apple’s charging pad will cost close to $200.

MacRumors is another site that claims the AirPower will be released in March. The comments after the article show that there are mixed feelings about Apple’s first charging pad. Many think it’s a cool gadget, but the $200 price tag is too high.

Not everybody is excited about Apple’s new wireless charging pad. Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP Images

“If the price point is around $200, I can’t justify the price point for a wireless charger for an iPhone X or 8 unless someone has the Series 3 Apple and the wireless AirPod charging battery case,” says one commenter.

“Apple is reaching at $200.00. As a convenience item, i’m in at $75.00 to $100.00,” claims another.

However, responses on Twitter are more positive.

#GearPatrol: Apple’s March Event — Here are 3 Products to Get Excited For – Could it be the AirPower wireless charging mat, finally? https://t.co/aCVZg1SHKL — Thomas Skennerton (@TferThomas) March 16, 2018

I just want AirPower @tim_cook. — Daniel Peters (@PetersDaniel) March 23, 2018

While it’s quite possible the AirPower will be announced this week, the announcement of a new iPad is definitely even more likely. Many believe that Apple will introduce a lower-end 9.7-inch tablet. According to MacRumors, this new low-cost model may even support the Apple Pencil.

“Apple’s new low-cost 9.7-inch iPad may include support for the Apple Pencil, according to a new note to investors shared this morning by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.”

The article adds that the logo to the event’s invitation has been drawn using the Apple Pencil. Since the current Apple Pencil costs $100, it is hoped that Apple is releasing a lower-cost pencil. Many people hope that the lower-cost Apple Pencil will be smaller as well.

Unfortunately, it looks like those hoping for a 2018 iPad Pro announcement this week will have to wait a couple more months. Cult of Mac predicts that the updated iPad Pro models could come in June. The website claims that the new iPad will have slimmer bezels (which may make it more difficult to handle), Face ID, a deleted Home button, and, perhaps, a dual-lens camera. It will basically be like a much larger version of the iPhone X, which everybody isn’t happy about since they would rather have Touch ID than Face ID, which isn’t always accurate.

The iPad Pro is one of the most beloved tech products on Twitter.

I love drawing on my iPad Pro have a new profile pic of a quick painting done over a photo of me. pic.twitter.com/Dk0qF2e1J7 — Aleta Pérez ✨???????? (@afiregender) March 25, 2018

Also, have you ever realized how amazing the iPad Pro is? I’m a fan now. — Mark Hunsaker (@markhunsaker) March 23, 2018

Whatever Apple announces this coming week, you can bet that there will be a lot of controversy. When it comes to Apple, people love complaining. But it’s also true that these same people will be the first ones in line to buy Apple’s newly released products when they hit the stores either this week or next.