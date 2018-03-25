Melania Trump Has No Intention Of Watching Stormy Daniels’ ’60 Minutes’ Interview, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

The First Lady will be spending an entire week apart from Donald Trump after the interview airs.

Melania Trump apparently will not be among the millions of people expected to tune into 60 Minutes for its interview with Stormy Daniels on Sunday.

The much-hyped interview from Trump’s alleged mistress is expected to generate huge ratings, and CBS has been hyping it for several weeks. Daniels has been locked in a legal battle with Donald Trump’s lawyer over an alleged non-disclosure agreement barring her from speaking about her nearly year-long relationship with Trump just after the birth of his son. While there has been much speculation on how Melania Trump may respond, Hollywood Life is reporting that she will not be watching at all (information on how to view a livestream of the interview can be found here).

The celebrity news outlet cited a source close to Melania who said the First Lady had no plans to see what Stormy Daniels had to say about her alleged relationship with Donald Trump.

“Melania will be in Florida at Mar-a-Lago when the Stormy Daniels 60 Minutes interview airs, and she has no intention of watching it,” a source told the site.

Previously, Hollywood Life had reported that Melania Trump was furious and humiliated at the spotlight placed on the family by the allegations both from Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump during the same time frame. A source claimed that Melania would not even look at Donald amid the humiliation from the allegations. That has kicked up speculation that Melania could be headed toward divorce, though there are no clear indications that she is planning a split.

While the long-term future for Donald and Melania Trump is not clear, they will be apart for the near future. As Donald returns to Washington, D.C., Melania plans to remain in Florida for the coming week with Barron during his spring break.

Donald Trump has remained silent on the allegations from Stormy Daniels, going uncharacteristically silent on Twitter. But Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, a close friend of Trump, said that Trump sees the Stormy Daniels allegations as a “political hoax,” Town Hall reported.

While the report indicated that Melania Trump would be skipping the 60 Minutes interview with Stormy Daniels, it was not clear if Donald Trump had any intention to watch.