Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas’ Return To Celtics To Join Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely Per ‘Hoops Rumors’

Recent speculation that the former All-Star could rejoin Boston seems to be getting very slim chances.

There have been a number of Los Angeles Lakers rumors involving guard Isaiah Thomas and where he could end up next season, including a return to the Boston Celtics. It’s being argued by some that Thomas could pair up with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to form a lethal backcourt similar to what the Houston Rockets currently offer. However, a recent Hoops Rumor mailbag seems to give slim chances to the concept of Thomas reuniting with his former team in Boston.

In a recent Hoops Rumor Weekly Mailbag column from Arthur Hill, a reader asked Hill if he felt that Boston might sign Isaiah Thomas as a free agent to strengthen their team. While Hill mentioned the tweet that Thomas sent out this past week, he added that the fact that the guard felt betrayed by Boston trading him last summer could prevent him from wanting to play there again. Hill argues that Irving may not want to share the starring role in Boston just yet and that the Celtics may not want to gamble on getting Thomas with his hip issue still there.

Isaiah Thomas was traded to the Cavaliers as part of the deal that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston. Charles Krupa / AP Images

In addition, there’s also the money factor as Boston is over the cap when it comes to next season unless they make a move or two to free up space. They would have to offer Thomas no more than the mid-level exception, which Thomas may not want to sign for. All of that said, the Boston Celtics seem to be headed in the right direction without Thomas on their roster.

The 5-foot-9 point guard is currently averaging 15.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. L.A. is also Thomas’ fifth team for his career as he started with Sacramento, headed to Phoenix and then wound up with Boston for three seasons before the big trade. That trade ultimately helped bring Kyrie Irving to the Celtics who has been the catalyst for what seems to be a successful season. Irving is currently out due to surgery, but his return for the playoffs and next season with Gordon Hayward spells future success.

It should be interesting to see which team Isaiah Thomas is part of after his free agency hits. Will the Lakers keep him on board to try to attract more star players, or let him walk so they can sign bigger stars? Time will tell, but it’s unlikely Thomas will be back in Celtics green anytime soon.