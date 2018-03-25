President Donald Trump Wears Bright Pink Shirt, Clutches Glasses And A Stack Of Newspapers At Mar-A-Lago

President Trump carries reading glasses, a stack of newspapers and changes from a bright pink golf shirt into a suit before boarding Air Force One for the flight back to the White House on Sunday.

President Donald Trump was photographed clutching a stack of newspapers, a pair of reading glasses and wearing a bright pink shirt prior to leaving his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Sunday, March 25. President Trump had taken the newspapers from his motorcade, as reported in the description of the above Associated Press photograph taken by Carolyn Kaster. According to additional photos of President Trump in the Getty Images gallery, Trump had just arrived at Mar-a-Lago after returning from Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

It’s not clear which specific publications Trump carried under his arm.

As reported by Christopher Megerian of the Los Angeles Times in his report titled “Subject: Out of town pool 6 — March 25,” the journalist left with President Trump’s motorcade from Mar-a-Lago at 3:37 p.m. on Sunday, passing folks who were Trump supporters that applauded the president and waved flags. However, as the motorcade approached the Palm Beach International Airport, they passed a few anti-Trump protesters who held signs that declared Trump things like “Liar” and “Russian Stooge.”

The president’s motorcade arrived by 3:47 p.m. to a waiting Air Force One, as Trump mounted the rolling staircase to the plane.

The reported noted that First Lady Melania Trump is staying in Florida for the week. It is Barron Trump’s spring break week, and the White House’s press secretary called it a “tradition” for Melania to spend spring break at Mar-a-Lago, as reported by the Inquisitr.

President Donald Trump’s motorcade passes a billboard that reads, ‘Impeachment Now Make America America Again!’ Joe Raedle / Getty Images

As seen in the Getty Images photo by Brendan Smialowski, President Trump changed out of his bright pink polo golf shirt into a suit for the ride to Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport.

In the follow-up report titled “Subject: Out of town pool 7 — March 25,” Megerian noted that the travelers were taxiing to the runway at 3:54 p.m., on the way to Andrews Air Force Base. President Trump is expected to land in the D.C. area later Sunday evening, arriving at the White House by 6:20 p.m. ET, according to the White House schedule.

Previously Megerian reported that Trump’s motorcade arrived at Trump International Golf Club at 8:55 a.m. on Sunday, with the reporters waiting at a library across the street until leaving with the motorcade and arriving back at Mar-a-Lago at 1:58 p.m. on Sunday — an approximate five-hour stint that was similar to the schedule Megerian reported the president’s motorcade taking on Saturday, March 24.