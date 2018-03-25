Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Are Losing The $350 Photo Contest They Entered Israel’s Picture In

Jill Duggar's husband is begging fans to vote for Israel's photo in a contest with a $350 prize.

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard really want to get their hands on the $350 prize in a photo contest. Derick recently pleaded for his fans’ help in winning the contest, but his social media push hasn’t resulted in his family’s snapshot pulling ahead. Voters have rallied behind a different picture, and it is soundly beating Jill Duggar’s selfie with her 2-year-old son, Israel.

On Friday, Derick Dillard took to Twitter to beg his fans to check out his family’s entry in The Tuttle Twins photo contest. The Tuttle Twins is a children’s book series devoted to teaching its young readers libertarian views on the government, economics, and social issues. Jill and Derick have been using social media to promote the books in recent weeks, and it’s unclear whether they’re getting paid to do so. However, the couple definitely wants to win the $350 prize that’s up for grabs.

“Hey everybody, we would love it if y’all could help Israel win a photo contest by going to the following link and sharing and liking the post! Thanks so much!” Derick tweeted.

The former Counting On star’s tweet included a link to the contest’s Facebook page. According to the Tuttle Twins website, entries closed on March 14, and the deadline to vote in the contest is March 31. The winner will be determined based on a points system using likes and shares. A like is worth one point, while a share is worth two points.

As you can see, the photo that Jill Duggar and her husband entered in the contest is a selfie of the Duggar daughter cutting Israel’s hair while he holds up a Tuttle Twins book. She and Derick have promoted their contest entry by sharing it on their family’s Facebook page with its 315,000 followers, Jill’s Instagram page, with its 1.6 million followers, Derick’s Twitter page with its 125,000 followers, and his wife’s Twitter page with its 208,000 followers. It currently has 848 likes and 179 shares, but it’s not winning the contest. Their photo is losing to an image of a child in a beekeeper’s costume that has 1,037 likes and 303 shares.

As reported by Romper, Jill and Derick’s entry angered some adult fans of the Tuttle Twins books. They deemed it unfair, pointing out that the couple has a distinct advantage over the competition due to the celebrity status that they’ve gained through the famous Duggar name. A group of these critics have rallied behind the beekeeper photo. According to the family that submitted the image, the kids pictured plan on using the $350 prize to buy a beehive for their honey business.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have not revealed what they want to do with the $350 prize. However, a few months ago, they were using GoFundMe to raise thousands of dollars for Derick’s enrollment in a one-year ministry program. As reported by In Touch Weekly, they only received $6,074 of their $10,000 goal.