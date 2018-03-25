Tori Spelling Money Woes Mocked By Reality Star Jeff Lewis

The hits keep on coming for former “Beverly Hills 90210” star Tori Spelling.

According to Hollywood Life, Spelling recently tried matching up her son with fellow realty star Jeff Lewis’ daughter, only to be rebuffed no soon as she could say the word action.

Seems the “Flipping Out” home design show host also has a habit of posting pics of his seven-month-old daughter to Instagram, and one of them recently caught the eye of Spelling.

“OMG she’s soooooo beautiful,” the daughter of famed director Aaron Spelling and mother of five posted in direct response to one set of pics.

“Beau is 12 months. Should we arrange something now? Miss you.”

The post hardly drew the kind of response Spelling surely wanted or even expected.

“It depends,” Lewis shot back. “Will he inherit any of Candy’s money?”

Candy Spelling was left a fortune when her husband and Tori’s father passed away in 2006, but up until now has steadily refused to help her daughter out of her financial doldrums.

Over the last several years, Tori’s struggles have become legendary, with recent rumors having her now begging friends like former “90210” costar Jeannie Garth to star in money-making ventures with her.

Spelling is also rumored to have hit an extended rough patch with husband Dean McDermott but is said to be too broke to seriously consider divorcing him.

Reports of the couple’s troubled times are nothing new, with Life & Style magazine recently reporting that police were called to their home on three different occasions in the same week to investigate “domestic” issues.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

No matter how bad things might get, a friend of the couple said they might have no choice but to stick things out, adding they are “too broke” to divorce or separate.

“She loves him and has always tried to keep the relationship together, but she’s at the end of her rope,” a source said.

In one recent instance where police were called, Spelling is reported to have suffered a mental breakdown that was sparked by a fight with her husband that was at least partly over money. In addition to their troubled finances, the couple has also suffered through a public cheating scandal involving Dean, which was later relived in the form of a family reality show.

“They are at each other’s throats over so many issues — everything from their dire financial situation to neither of them having a steady job to not being able to adequately support their five children,” a source added.

Meanwhile, Radar Online reported a desperate Spelling is now trying to take matters into her own hands.

She recently directly spoke to fellow “90210” alum Jennie Garth about a return and word is Garth agreed to do so out of concern and “pity” for her longtime pal.

“Jennie is really doing it just to help her,” a source added.