‘Stormy Daniels Day’ And ‘Orange Stormy Drink’ Trend As People Wait To Watch Stormy’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview

'Orange and Stormy drink' recipe searches trend, along with 'Stormy Daniels Day,' prior to Stormy's '60 Minutes' interview.

As the long-awaited 60 Minutes episode containing Stormy Daniels’ interview gets set to air on Sunday, March 25, at 7 p.m. ET on CBS, the social media furor and search engine queries surrounding the adult film star’s interview buzz have been picking up. According to Twitter, the hashtag #StormyDanielsDay has landed on the site’s list of top trending items currently. Some of the tweets being published that include the #StormyDanielsDay hashtag feature GIFs showing Amy Schumer downing a huge glass of wine, as if the person posting the GIF is preparing for a drinking and viewing party when the seven o’clock hour arrives.

According to Google Trends, some folks might be doing just that and turning to Google to find their perfect “Stormy” drink. The search engine giant notes that terms like “orange and Stormy drink” and “orange and Stormy cocktail” have become breakout trending search terms that users are typing into Google over the past four hours. While some search for a “dark and Stormy recipe,” others are typing in “60 Minutes Stormy time” in increased percentages.

According to CNN, Stormy’s interview with Anderson Cooper via 60 Minutes — with the adult film star’s real name being Stephanie Clifford, who performs as Stormy Daniels — might be one of great concern for Republicans. Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview is set to air on the heels of Cooper recently interviewing former Playboy Playmate of the Year, Karen McDougal.

With both women alleging that they have engaged in adulterous affairs with a married Donald Trump, the interviews have been hotly buzzed-about events, with Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview expected to draw even more viewers. Stormy’s lawyer turned to Twitter — as seen in the below tweet — to explain that not all of the evidence that Daniels has to corroborate her alleged affair with Trump will be given during her 60 Minutes interview on Sunday.

Stormy’s lawyer also explained that he isn’t sure how much of Daniels’ words about Trump will be edited out of Stormy’s 60 Minutes segment, due to time limitations. According to the description of the 60 Minutes episode, Stormy’s story won’t be the only one featured on the show on Sunday, and her attorney noted that while part of Stormy’s full interview might be left on the cutting room floor, the 60 Minutes interview is only the beginning of their journey.

Note: (a) not all of our evidence will be mentioned/displayed tonight – that would be foolish; (b) we are not sure what CBS will include but we know a lot from the full interview will have to be cut bc of the time allowed; (c) tonight is not the end – it’s the beginning. #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 25, 2018