Kaley Cuoco Shows Some Skin In Sheer Lace Dress For Charity Event In Los Angeles

'The Big Bang Theory's' Kaley Cuoco dons see-through lace gown that has underwear seen underneath.

Kaley Cuoco showed some skin in a gorgeous black dress she wore in Los Angeles for the Hilarity for Charity event on Saturday night. The Big Bang Theory star turned heads in the plunging number as she flaunted her assets on the red carpet. The gown was sheer enough that her black underwear was visible underneath.

The Daily Mail reports that the 32-year-old wore a form-fitting dress that was made of semi-sheer lace detail. Kaley’s waist was accentuated by the black dress that went down to her ankles. Although her legs were covered, they still made an appearance under the see-through material.

Kaley Cuoco also wore strapped black heels with the revealing dress. Dark nail polish was painted on her toes. She wore her blonde hair down in a wavy style and opted for a smokey-eyed look. Her fiance, Karl Cook, joined her for the gala. He wore a military-style jacket and scarf.

Cuoco showed up at the charity event to show her support for Seth Rogen, who hosted the event that was held at the Hollywood Palladium in LA. Funds from the charity benefit causes for Alzheimer’s.

In other news surrounding the TV star, Kaley is gearing up for her wedding to Cook, 27. People reports that she has four more episodes to shoot for Season 11 of The Big Bang Theory.

Kaley Cuoco poses on the red carpet for the Hilarity For Charity in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 24. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Cuoco told People that she’s “very excited to be a typical bride and start planning all the fun little nuances and things that we’re going to do.”

Kaley Cuoco in sheer black gown worn at the Hilarity for Charity event on March 24 in LA. Aleberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Cook announced their engagement on Instagram last November; he shared a video of her reaction when he proposed to her. He wrote in his caption that he finally “got up the courage” to ask her to marry him after two years of being together.

Kaley Cuoco in Los Angeles on March 24. Alberto E. Rodgriguez / Getty Images

Kaley posted the same video on her Instagram account and wrote that she was “still crying.” She added that the night he proposed was “perfection,” just like her man. She wrote that she loved him “forever.”

Kaley Cuoco and her fiance, Karl Cook, at the Hilarity for Charity event in LA on March 24. Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Netflix

Cuoco is reportedly “eager” to walk down the aisle and doesn’t want to wait much longer. The star raved that Karl is her perfect match. If she wants to get up and rescue rabbits, for instance, he suggest they grab a coffee and do it. The professional equestrian loves animals just like his lady, something that makes them a good pair. Kaley added that all of their animals are going to be in the wedding.

Aside from the animal aspect, Kaley Cuoco loves that she and her fiance share the same morals, goals, and views.