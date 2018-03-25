WWE News: Bill Goldberg's WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor A Huge Surprise

The WWE seems intent on ignoring what Goldberg did in WCW before entering the WWE.

Bill Goldberg is the headliner of the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class. It seems like the WWE only wants to focus on his stint in their promotion when it comes to how they are selling the induction. However, when it comes to Goldberg in the WWE, he feuded with very few people, including The Rock, Triple H and most recently, Brock Lesnar. With that in mind, since the WWE doesn’t seem concerned with where Goldberg was a huge hero — the WCW — there are not many names available to induct him. On Sunday, the WWE announced that they will have Paul Heyman induct Goldberg into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Goldberg And His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

The idea of Paul Heyman inducting Bill Goldberg into the WWE Hall of Fame seems strange. The only contact that Heyman had with Goldberg in the ring was when Goldberg feuded with Brock Lesnar in 2016-17. The two had a few encounters, but it lasted less than one year of Goldberg’s professional wrestling career.

Goldberg got his start in WCW. His run there was after Paul Heyman left the company and started ECW, so the two had no connection before. In WCW, Goldberg was the biggest star in wrestling for a short time. His feuds with Hulk Hogan, the nWo, and Diamond Dallas Page were legendary.

However, instead of having someone like Diamond Dallas Page induct him — despite their match in WCW considered the best of Goldberg’s career — it is Paul Heyman, the manager of Brock Lesnar in the WWE.

Erik S. Lesser / AP Images

Other WWE Hall Of Fame 2018 Inductors

Paul Heyman inducting Bill Goldberg into the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame is just the latest announcement for inductors for the ceremony this year. The WWE reported on Friday that Molly Holly will induct Ivory into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as well.

On Wednesday, the WWE reported that Edge and Christian will induct The Dudley Boyz into the WWE Hall of Fame. Bubba Ray Dudley expressed interest in the Hardy Boyz having something to do with their induction as well.

When it comes to Mark Henry, having someone like Ron Simmons or The Godfather as his inductor could make sense but that is still up in the air. Hillbilly Jim has made it clear that he wants Hulk Hogan to induct him, but the chances of that are slim. Inquisitr reported that Hogan is in negotiations with the WWE, so it is still a possibility.

Jeff Jarrett has some interesting possibilities since many of his former proteges in TNA Impact Wrestling are in the WWE now. AJ Styles would be perfect in that role. As for Kid Rock, there is no telling who the WWE chooses for him.