Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Dez Bryant Trade Makes Sense For Los Angeles Rams, Reports ‘LA Sports Hub’

Jason Reed of 'LA Sports Hub' said that the Los Angeles Rams should strongly consider trading for Dez Bryant.

The Dallas Cowboys are still mum about their plan on Dez Bryant, but it appears the veteran wide receiver would be cut anytime in the offseason. Talks about Bryant’s exit intensified after the Cowboys added another starting-caliber receiver to their roster for the 2018 NFL season.

If the Cowboys are planning to part ways with Bryant, Jason Reed of LA Sports Hub said that the Los Angeles Rams should try to trade for the 29-year-old receiver. Reed admitted that the Bryant trade might be unpopular at first, but it would be a “great move” for the Rams.

Bryant’s trade value is still unknown at this point, but the Cowboys might not ask too much for him in any trade. It is because the Cowboys might just cut him later in the offseason. Jean-Jacques Taylor of NBC DFW said that Dallas appears to be “moving on” from the eight-year veteran.

The Cowboys signed former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns to a two-year, $12 million contract. Dallas picked up Hurns either to make him their new No. 2 wide receiver or to prepare for the eventual departure of Bryant before the start of the new season.

But regardless of how Dallas is planning to handle Bryant’s situation, Reed said that the Rams should call the Cowboys for a possible trade. Trading for Bryant makes a lot of sense for the Rams because they need a replacement for Sammy Watkins, who inked a three-year deal worth $48 million with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Elsa / Getty Images

Reed suggested that the Rams should offer their sixth-round pick along with the picks of the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants in the same round. Giving up three picks for a player who might eventually be cut later in the offseason might look like too much. However, Reed believes it would still be a bargain for the Rams because of what Bryant can bring to the table for them next season.

Bryant failed to record 1,000 receiving yards for the third straight season last year, but Reed believes a fresh start might turn the tables around. He pointed out that Bryant’s 838 receiving yards and six touchdowns are actually good because only Cooper Kupp has more receiving yards than him among the current crop of receivers of the Rams. Kupp tallied 869 receiving yards with five touchdowns for Los Angeles last season.

Reed is convinced that Bryant would be a “great addition” for the passing game of the Rams next season. And if the experiment does not work, they can easily move on, considering the fact that Bryant’s contract has a potential out after the 2018 NFL season, according to Spotrac.