Trump Called Stormy Daniels ‘Stuff’ A ‘Political Hoax,’ Says Chris Ruddy, ‘Newsmax’ CEO – Her Lawyer Replies

President Trump is calling Stormy Daniels' claims a 'political hoax' designed to hurt and embarrass him, says Chris Ruddy, 'Newsmax' CEO

President Donald Trump is allegedly calling the Stormy Daniels situation a “political hoax,” according to ABC News, as if to borrow a similar phrase uttered by former First Lady Hillary Clinton, when she called allegations of adultery against former President Bill Clinton a “vast right-wing conspiracy.”

The CEO of Newsmax, Chris Ruddy, spoke to Martha Raddatz of ABC News’ This Week on Sunday, March 25, telling her that President Trump planned to make one or two major changes in his administration in the future. But the ABC News contributor and website founder also called the allegations of an affair with Stormy “a political hoax.”

Ruddy claimed that they were Trump’s words when Chris quoted Trump saying that “he thought that, that much of the Stormy Daniels stuff was a political hoax.” It was the same day that Stormy’s much-awaited 60 Minutes interview was scheduled to air at 7 p.m. ET.

After Ruddy made the claims about Stormy — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — he also began to talk about Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti. Ruddy claimed that the attorney was acting out of Democratic leanings and questioned who was funding Clifford’s fight to tell her side of the story.



Newsmax reports that Ruddy called Avenatti a lawyer who has “worked for no less than 150 Democratic political campaigns, and has been an adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.”

Ruddy claimed that “there’s just never been a claim of harassment,” although Avenatti has said that Stormy has been harassed and even physically threatened.

“So, the president looks at this – and I think he’s looking at it like I’m looking at it – this is politically motivated to hurt and embarrass him in some way… I think the American people are really dismissing this as political witch hunts.”

Avenetti, meanwhile, responded to Ruddy’s claims about a “hoax,” as seen in the below tweet, which was published on Sunday right before noon.

Michael quipped that Ruddy was correct in calling Stormy’s allegations of an adulterous affair with Trump a “hoax,” while joking that astronauts who landed on the moon was also a hoax, as well as the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

Stormy has alleged that she engaged in an adulterous affair with Trump shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to Barron Trump — one that allegedly started in the summer of 2006 and lasted until 2007.

The White House has claimed that Trump did not have an affair with Stormy.