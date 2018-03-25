Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body With Snapchat Video Of Her Toned Midsection

Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to show off her post-baby body on Sunday, according to People. In the video, which you can view here, Kylie can be seen showing off her flat and toned midsection. The beauty mogul gave birth to her first child just a few weeks ago, but judging by the clip, she’s already dropped most, if not all, of her baby weight.

Of course, people are eager to find out just what Kylie Jenner did to drop those pounds so fast. Since Kylie returned to social media, she’s yet to share her diet and exercise regimen, so some fans have been looking to her social media posts to find hints about what she’s been doing.

If Kylie Jenner actually uses the products that she advertises on Instagram, then it’s safe to say that she’s been using waist trainers to help mold herself back into shape. Earlier in the week, Kylie Jenner posted an ad on Instagram, in which she endorsed Waist Gang Society’s waist trainers. According to the post, the popular brand hooked her up with a “snapback package.”

Teen Vogue dug online to find that the package includes a “waist training sweat belt; a bottle of Slimming Cold Gel that “helps eliminate accumulated fat, increases skin oxygenation and stimulates circulation”; a glove that claims to massage away accumulated fat and cellulite accumulation; a package of “Waist Tox Tea” that promises to increase energy levels, improve your immune system, reduce bloating, and clear skin; and herbal “Water Shed Pills” that will supposedly help new moms lose water weight.”

Some of Kylie’s followers weren’t buying what she was selling, however, reported Teen Vogue. The efficacy of waist trainers has been primarily debunked by doctors and scientists, who don’t believe that waist trainers actually aid in weight loss. Some studies have even shown that people who use waist trainers over an extended period of time actually do more harm to themselves than good because it shifts the position of their internal organs. Not to mention, society’s obsession with a pregnant woman’s ability to return to her pre-pregnancy weight also damages new mothers’ self-esteem, so her fans were not okay with her helping promote unrealistic expectations.

There are also some people who just don’t believe that Kylie Jenner’s weight loss is the result of actually using the product that she advertised. Jenner steered clear of the public eye for most of her pregnancy, so there aren’t many photos of her with her bump on the internet. Going by the few photos that Kylie has released since she gave birth, however, it at least appears that she didn’t gain much weight, to begin with.