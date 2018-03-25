Donald, Melania Trump Will Be ‘1000 Miles’ Apart When Stormy Daniels’ Interview Airs, Says ‘Washington Post’

It is unclear whether the president will be tuning in for what could be an explosive interview.

Donald Trump and wife Melania will be “1000 miles” away from each other when Stormy Daniels appears on 60 Minutes on Sunday night, according to the Washington Post.

The news comes on the heels of rumors suggesting yesterday that Melania is so “disgusted” with the series of events surrounding her husband, adult star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, that she wouldn’t even look at him. She has reportedly communicated her preference to stay away from the president as the nation prepares to watch Daniels tell her side of the story on national television for the first time since news of her alleged affair with Donald Trump became public. A source close to the couple told Hollywood Life that it’s more than just being angry at her husband’s alleged indiscretions. It is the “humiliation” of being the First Lady that is continually finding herself in unprecedented situations with her husband accused of having a series of affairs with different women that Melania is finding so hard to cope up with.

“She feels embarrassed and disrespected the most, like the whole world is laughing at her. For this drama to play out so publicly is beyond excruciating for Melania, and she can’t stand to even look at Donald right now.”

President Trump and Melania had both spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, but while Trump is heading back to the White House ahead of the highly anticipated interview, Melania is staying back in Florida. The official line remains that it is on account of the tradition of “spring break” that Melania is not traveling with the president, but it appears amply evident that the First Lady — or indeed Donald Trump — wouldn’t be comfortable watching Daniels’ interview in each other’s presence, with the adult star’s TV appearance on 60 Minutes already being billed as potentially explosive with her lawyer tweeting an image of a DVD Thursday night, leading observers to speculate about the existence of a “sex tape.”

The cunning Stormy Daniels produces naughty videos for a living. Stormy's lawyer implies they have video of Trump. Trump hires Hulk Hogan's lawyer who ruined Gawker for showing his sex tape. It's starting to quack like a duck. — KnowWhat EyeMeme (@KnowWhatEyeMeme) March 25, 2018

Stormy Daniels lawyer confirms he has hard proof of Trump affair on DVD https://t.co/rJBgi2Ciag pic.twitter.com/6RsjvgZgvF — The Hill (@thehill) March 25, 2018

Trump’s lawyers filed two motions against Daniels last week, with the president threatening to sue the adult star for $20 million. Daniels was reportedly bound by a non-disclosure agreement, which she signed a week before the 2016 presidential elections. One of Trump’s lawyers, Michael Cohen, went on record to admit that he facilitated the agreement, which could, in turn, lead to a violation of campaign finance laws, according to CNN.

Donald Trump has already hired Charles Harder, the lawyer who successfully represented Hulk Hogan against Gawker after the news organization published Hogan’s sex tape. Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti has claimed that Trump’s legal team is threatening his client with dire consequences if she proceeds with her statements in public, and even sought to stop the interview from being televised.

There is little wonder that Melania Trump is finding it so difficult to side with her husband at a time when one of the worst scandals of a sitting president unfolds right in front of her eyes. It remains to be seen what the fallout might be — with reports suggesting that it could lead to a potential divorce between the couple — but it would be wise to observe the proceedings over the next few weeks before reaching such a conclusion.