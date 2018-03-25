Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker ‘New Couple Alert’ Rumor Is ‘Untrue,’ Barker’s Rep Tells ‘Gossip Cop’

Rumors of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker becoming a 'new couple' are deemed false by 'Gossip Cop.'

A rumor surfaced last week that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had become a “new couple,” but that rumor has been busted. Despite Radar Online‘s claim that the Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star have gotten together, that’s not the case.

A rep for Travis Barker told Gossip Cop that the story is false.

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, reportedly had some Instagram drama earlier in the month and it sparked a report that Travis wanted a chance with Kourtney.

To give a bit of background on the Instagram story, Cosmopolitan reported on March 6 that Kourtney unfollowed Younes then subsequently deleted her account for a “hot second.” Before that, Younes had set his Instagram account to private. It was all done momentarily, but in the scheme of things, it amounted to nothing. Everything was back to normal, but the speculations about their romance had already hit fever pitch.

Radar Online wrote that Kardashian and Bendjima were “on the outs” and that Barker was happy about the news because he’s always “had a bit of a thing for her.” The report’s source added that the drummer lives close to Kardashian and that their kids play together.

An insider was quoted as telling the tabloid that Travis feared he “missed his chance” to pursue a relationship with Kourtney after she broke up with Scott Disick. Radar Online‘s source continued that Barker would “still” really like to ask her out. The insider even alleged that Barker wanted to take Kardashian out to dinner at his Crossroads restaurant and impress her with all his “favorite vegan dishes.”

The report leveraged rumors about a “rift” between Kourtney and Younes after the social media speculations in which some wondered if there was “trouble in paradise” for them. Regardless of the speculations, the pair is still together. Gossip Cop highlighted that they were spotted together last week bowling with Kourtney’s kids.

The Truth About Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker https://t.co/TrVJmjp2TM — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) March 24, 2018

To set the record straight, Gossip Cop confirmed that Kourtney Kardashian is still with her boyfriend and that Travis Barker has no intentions of coming between them. They have a completely platonic relationship and always have, the report stated. A rep for Barker told the surveillance site that the “new couple alert” report is “100 percent untrue.” The two have “no interest” in dating one another, the rep said.

It’s thought that the report was fabricated mainly on the commonality Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share of residing near one another and that the Blink-182 musician is an investor in Crossroads Kitchen.