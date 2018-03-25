Watch Texas Tech Vs. Villanova 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

The Red Raiders and Wildcats battle it out for a spot in the NCAA Final Four.

On Sunday afternoon, the NCAA Tournament 2018 continues as fans watch the Texas Tech vs. Villanova live streaming and televised matchup. The game features the No. 3 Red Raiders and one of the two No. 1 seeds remaining, the Villanova Wildcats. Villanova isn’t just a remaining top seed, but also one of several teams still around that has a championship banner hanging up recently. Here’s the latest game preview including matchup odds, start time, TV channel, and how to watch Texas Tech vs. Villanova live streaming online.

As seen at NCAA website’s updated tournament bracket, the No. 1 seed in the East has been crushing their competition. In the first-round, it was a 26-point win over No. 16 Radford. They followed that by eliminating No. 9 Alabama 81-58 and then trouncing the West Virginia Mountaineers, 90-78. Now they’ll try to make easy work of Texas Tech, who barely got past the Florida Gators in the Sweet Sixteen, 69-66.

The Red Raiders are led by senior guard Keenan Evans who is putting up 17.7 points per game, as well as averaging 3.2 assists and just over three boards per contest. On the other side, Nova has the leadership of junior guard Jalen Brunson (19.3 ppg, 4.6 assists) as part of a talented team that lost just four times all season and ranked first in the country in scoring (87 ppg).

For today’s match-up, the No. 1-seeded Wildcats have been given the role of favorites with Odds Shark listing a consensus of 6.5 points on the spread. Villanova is a -320 to -340 favorite depending on the sportsbooks, while the Red Raiders, a team that has never reached the Final Four, is priced between +260 and +275. Today’s points total is at a consensus of 145.5 for the complete game.

Here's how you can watch if you aren't already in Boston or at the USA! Check your local listings. #WreckEm #4To1 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/WVL5Fb7FG6 — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) March 25, 2018

Sunday’s Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Villanova Wildcats game is scheduled for a 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time start. For live televised coverage of this matchup, fans can check their local CBS channel on cable, satellite, or over-the-air antennae. For live streaming, cable and satellite subscribers can log into the NCAA.com website or compatible apps.

For viewers without access to the above options, the next best options are a channel streaming service or CBS All-Access. The CBS subscription service is currently available on a one-week free trial for all new customers at the official website. Viewers can also check out streaming services such as Sling TV, DirecTV Now, or YouTube TV to see if they include CBS as part of their packages.

"College basketball in the month of March… there's nothing like it." Who will claim the last two spots in the #FinalFour? #MarchMadness #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/htMRx3e2bJ — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 25, 2018

The winner of today’s game will advance to the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio next weekend to play the winner of the Duke vs. Kansas game which follows this matchup on CBS.