‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Where Luke Skywalker’s Green Lightsaber Possibly Ends Up

Will the weapon be remembered as the one the Jedi master almost used to kill his nephew?

Thanks to the official Star Wars: The Last Jedi novelization, more interesting details left out in the film have been uncovered.

One of the more significant niceties included in the book written by Jason Fry reveals what happens in Ahch-To after Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) vanishes from the island and becomes one with the Force.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie directed and written by Rian Johnson does not return to Luke’s temporary home after the death of the Jedi master, but the book details that the caretakers of the place had a lot of work to do after their visitor departed.

As detailed by the well-known Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars Theory, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi novelization states that the caretakers cleaned out Luke’s hut. His belongings, which included a “weapon,” compass and “strange other gear,” were brought to the repository, where “other items gathered over the generation” are being kept.

It was not explicitly mentioned that the weapon found was Luke’s green lightsaber, the one he ignited and was thought by many to have been used to end Ben Solo’s (Adam Driver) life when he was briefly overcome by fear of him turning. Star Wars Theory believes that this was indeed a reference to it, albeit it being vague at best for a recognizable element of the saga that he feels deserved so much more than such small mention.

The Ahch-To caretakers Disney and Lucasfilm

This lightsaber is as iconic as the character seeing that it was the one Luke wielded as a Jedi Knight as he confronted his father Darth Vader and ultimately ended the reign of Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Whether Fry was intentionally playing coy about it in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi novelization or hoped to leave it open for the reader’s interpretation is unknown.

Many fans like Star Wars Theory would at least like to believe that the weapon is Luke’s “laser sword,” which is what he called a lightsaber when he made his point to Rey (Daisy Ridley) about staying away from the warfare early in the film.

After all, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi novelization could be referring to Luke’s spear, which he used to catch fish to fend for himself while on the island.

Star Wars Theory is also interested in where the caretakers put the lightsaber as the novel made it seem that they have accumulated more items from other visitors over the years. This gives the impression that many Jedi have been on the island, which will not come as a surprise since Ahch-To is the first Jedi temple.

Whether or not fans have seen the last of Luke’s green lightsaber in the Star Wars saga is unknown at this time. After the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rey is expected to rebuild the blue lightsaber once owned by Anakin and use it as her own so the second one might be sitting in the Ahch-To repository until the end of time.