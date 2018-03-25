‘Supernatural’ And ‘Scooby-Doo’ Crossover Promises Fun-Filled Thrills And Chills

Jinkies! During the next episode of Supernatural, Sam and Dean Winchester find themselves literally sucked into the animated world of Shaggy, Scooby-Doo, Velma, Daphne, and Fred. According to Comic Book, when a murder occurs in this cartoon world, Dean and Sam join forces with the Mystery Inc. gang in order to solve the dastardly crime. Eric Kripke, creator of Supernatural, has nothing but praise for this unique cartoon crossover.

“As a kid who grew up on Scooby-Doo, it’s one of the moments in my career where I’m, like, genuinely starstruck. I cannot believe the show I created is crossing over with something as iconic as Scooby-Doo. I’ve been around a while now, but this one really blew me away. This was truly amazing.”

Fans of Supernatural are aware that Dean is a big fan of Scooby-Doo, but the Winchester brothers quickly discover that this isn’t the average cartoon where the main characters are never really injured or die. Kripke revealed to TV Line that the situation Sam and Dean find themselves in is a lot more serious (and permanent) than they first realize.

“I can promise you this: It’s the most violent of any Scooby-Doo episode you’ve ever seen, there’s real and legitimate violence in it. So there are these moments where the worlds collide that skew more towards Supernatural, that are quite subversive and pretty irreverent.”

A trailer for the episode shows a worried Dean vowing that Scooby-Doo won’t die on his watch, saying he would “take a bullet for that dog.” Castiel even makes an appearance, and the video goes on to show everyone doing a lot of running and hiding from a ghostly phantom intent on destroying them all. The three men end up joining forces with the Scooby gang so the ghostly mystery can be solved before anyone meets a gruesome end.

Throughout the episode, Dean can’t seem to resist Daphne’s charms, and Sam berates him for not taking their predicament seriously. While Sam wants to focus on finding a way home, viewers will want to know how they ended up in a Scooby-Doo cartoon in the first place.

Whether this dangerous adventure leaves everyone relatively unscathed remains to be seen, but fans will most likely enjoy this spooky and fun episode of Supernatural. The crossover episode, “Scoobynatural” airs on Thursday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW Channel.