Melania Trump Stays In Florida For The Week, White House Calls It ‘Tradition’ – POTUS Visits Golf Club Sunday

As Melania Trump plans to remain at Mar-a-Lago in Florida for the week, the White House calls it a spring break "tradition."

The eyes of the world following President Donald Trump and his brood have noted that Trump is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lag0. As reported by the Inquisitr, Melania Trump plans to remain at Mar-a-Lago for the week to spend time with Barron Trump, who is currently on spring break from school. Whereas the White House’s Office of the Press Secretary noted that President Trump would be returning to D.C. on Sunday, March 25, it was also noted that Melania and Barron would not accompany President Trump back to the White House on Sunday.

Now the White House has issued a statement confirming that fact. As reported by Christopher Megerian of the Los Angeles Times, in his pool report titled “Subject: Out of town pool 3 — March 25,” Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters noted that “the First Lady will be staying in Florida as is their tradition for spring break.” The statement from Walters was provided, reports Megerian, after journalists posed questions about Melania’s traveling schedule.

Megerian noted that the travel schedule released by the White House to reporters on Friday did not list Melania returning on Air Force One on Sunday. Meanwhile, Megerian passed along the statement from Walters, even as pool reporters were still waiting at the library on Sunday, as Trump’s motorcade escorted him to the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, where a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s SWAT team member was photographed guarding the motorcade.

Melania Trump Travels Separately En Route to Mar-a-Lago After Ex-Playmate Details Alleged Affair https://t.co/JXZNeSMNth — People (@people) March 24, 2018

According to WPBF, thousands of people rallied near Mar-a-Lago for gun reform with the Trump Family in town. Trump’s motorcade notably avoided gun control protests near Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, March 24, when the POTUS’ motorcade took a longer and more scenic route home from the golf club, as reported by the Inquisitr.

According to Megerian’s report titled “Subject: Out of town pool 1 — March 25,” journalists arrived at Mar-a-Lago at 8:32 a.m. on Sunday and left with the president’s motorcade by 8:42 a.m. The White House didn’t answer questions about Mr. Trump’s plans for the day. The follow-up report from Megerian, titled “Subject: Out of town pool 2 — March 25,” noted that the POTUS’ motorcade arrived at Trump International Golf Club at 8:55 a.m. The journalists were still waiting for the president’s motorcade, which entered the club grounds without reporters in tow, at close to noon.